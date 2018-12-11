Digital Trends
Smart Home

The Apple HomePod gets a whole lot cheaper today at Target

Clayton Moore
By
homepod tips and tricks availability interior placement 012218

If you’re into Apple products, it is time to make a Target run (dudes, reams of toilet paper provide wonderful cover for buying video games) or jump online because the retailer is offering the Apple HomePod, the Siri-enabled digital alternative to Amazon’s Alexa-enabled Echo smart speakers  and Google’s Assistant-enabled devices for a massive price drop. As of this writing, the retailer is offering the smart speaker for $250, which is $100 off the retail price.

Admittedly, the price tag for the HomePod has been pretty high for most consumers. It was rumored earlier this year that a $150 version of the smart speaker would be forthcoming, but failed to materialize.

Also, we are iffy on the Apple HomePod, but if you are dedicated to the Apple ecosystem, it’s a pretty good deal on a smart speaker that may not be the best on the market this moment but promises to evolve and get competitive in a hurry. And let’s face it — no matter what smart speaker you choose, you can pretty much put them anywhere, they’re simple to set up, and when you’re a glass or two into Leonard Cohen or Van Morrison or whatever you kids or into lately, you will appreciate the groove.

Yes, we admit that the HomePod can be an odd choice — the thing seems to stain stuff without an effective stand, but the fundamental functions of it are sound. Here’s our original take:

“While the Apple HomePod is an outstanding speaker, it is made for a very specific audience and excludes many potential users. Until the HomePod offers support for multiple streaming apps and has more third-party app and feature integration, its excellent sound quality isn’t enough to warrant buying one.”

More importantly, should you buy it, even with a hundred bucks off and running to Target in the middle of the holiday rush?

“Do buy the HomePod if you are a hardcore Apple user and perfectly happy with Apple Music. Do not buy it if you own any phone other than an iPhone or want to listen to music sources other than Apple Music.”

There you have it. Make it so.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

19 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
walmart google home mini starter kits
Deals

Walmart is offering Google Home starter kits for under $50

If you're hoping to save big on Google Home devices before all the holiday deals come to an end, there's no better time than right now. Walmart is slashing prices on smart home starter kits for a limited time.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
xfinity home security camera faces license plates package delivery gettyimages 471909015 stevecoleimages
Smart Home

Porch pirate problems? Keep them away with these tips and tricks

The holiday season is fast approaching and the packages are arriving on our doorsteps. Are you worried about porch pirates stealing your gifts this holiday season? Here are some tips to help protect your purchases.
Posted By Erika Rawes
lorry life tiny home img 5593
Cars

This freewheeling Army truck-turned-tiny home is a labor of love

Most tiny homes are models of efficiency but one British metal worker has redefined the idea, converting an old Army truck into a mobile tiny home that comes with a bed, a sofa, a shower, and a beer garden.
Posted By Clayton Moore
robot vac upright vacuum spot cleaner deals shark ion rv700 with easy scheduling 2
Deals

Clean up with robot vac, upright vacuum, and spot and stain remover deals

Whether you're gift shopping or need to get your house ready for the holidays, deals on household cleaning appliances are always welcome. We found Walmart's best deals on robot vacs, upright vacuum cleaners, and spot and stain cleaners.
Posted By Bruce Brown
alexa makes skype calls
Smart Home

Amazon Alexa enhancements add geolocation, kids’ Routines, and more

Amazon's digital assistant Alexa continues to evolve and its newest features should appeal to busy people and parents on the go, including location-based routines and reminders as well as Routines aimed toward kids.
Posted By Clayton Moore
mom and son using with amazon echo
Smart Home

How to talk to Santa on Alexa and Google Assistant

Nothing say "holiday" like talking to Santa. Here's how to talk to Santa on Alexa and Google Assistant, whether he's helping you create a playlist or checking to see if you've been naughty or nice this week.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
breathe easy stay warm with amazons one day deal on a dyson air purifier fan pure hot cool link hp02
Deals

Breathe easy, stay warm with Amazon’s one-day deal on a Dyson air purifier fan

Dyson is a leader in bringing consumers the latest in heating, cooling, and air purification. Its Pure Hot + Cool Link HP02 does all three — and for today only, it’s on sale on Amazon for $359. That’s $241 off the suggested retail…
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
best treadmills 61k1n36tz0l
Smart Home

Tired of running outdoors? Check out the best treadmills of 2018

Running can burn up to 900 calories per hour, melting away fat and strengthening your muscles.  Compared to running outdoors, you're safer staying indoors on a cushioned track. We've rounded up the best treadmills on the market
Posted By Gia Liu
lg homebrew beer maker ces 2019 001
Smart Home

LG is rolling out the barrels at CES 2019 with a craft beer machine

Looking to get into the beer making game? With the help of LG, you can become a brewmaster at home. The electronics maker is rolling out the LG HomeBrew, an at-home beer making machine at CES 2019.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
braun electric razor epilator deals series 7
Deals

Save big on these Braun electric razors and women’s epilators

Amazon and Walmart are currently offering limited-time deals for Braun electric razors and women's epilators. If you plan to make your way through all the festive parties this year with fresh smooth these tools will help.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best air fryer deals from walmart and amazon beauty
Deals

The best air fryer deals you can still snag before Christmas

Christmas is closing in on us fast, but you still have a little bit of time left for last-minute kitchen gifts. We've searched the depths of Amazon and Walmart to bring you the best air fryer deals going on right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
August Smart Lock Third Generation review door ajar
Deals

Best deals on smart locks so you’ll never have to worry about unlocked doors

Is your front door locked? We found the best deals on smart home door locks that take the worry out of wondering if your home is secure. You can lock or unlock your doors remotely and some models let you control locks with voice commands.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon kitchen deals december 11 2018 chefsteps joule sous vide 1100 watts
Deals

These Amazon kitchen deals are perfect for Christmas gifts and healthy eating

Today is day 10 of Amazon’s “12 Days of Deals,” and it’s all about kitchen. From blenders to Instant Pots to KitchenAid mixers and more, practical yet highly coveted small appliances are available for up to 50 percent off.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
ring alarm vs nest secure review 1415 1 720x720
Smart Home

Ring Alarm vs. Nest Secure: Which one is right for you?

Thanks to the advance of technology, it's become really easy nowadays to secure your home and protect it from thieves, intruders, and unwanted guests. Which one of these two top contenders is right for you?
Posted By Gia Liu