Save $300 on this Arlo 3-camera 4K security camera bundle

Aaron Mamiit
Arlo Ultra Smart Camera
You can’t put a price on your family’s safety, but you can enjoy $300 in savings if you take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the three-camera bundle of the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight. Instead of $900, you’ll only be paying $600 for this wireless security system. The price cut will only be online until the end of the day though, so if you’re interested, you need to make sure that you complete the purchase before time runs out.

Why you should buy the Arlo Ultra 2

The Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight is among the most powerful devices of a brand that’s a mainstay in our roundups of the best home security cameras and the best outdoor security cameras. It’s easy to set up because it’s completely wireless, as it’s powered by a rechargeable battery and it connects to your home’s Wi-Fi connection, and it’s designed to withstand all kinds of weather. The Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight can stream and record videos in 4K quality with an ultra-wide 180-degree view, while an integrated spotlight can ward off unwelcome guests at night. You can also use the security camera’s two-way audio to communicate with visitors, and it works with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple’s HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings for better integration into your smart home system.

In addition to the three units of the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight security camera, you’ll be getting a base station, four rechargeable batteries so that you’ll have a spare, a dual-battery charging station, three anti-theft mounts, and a security yard sign in this bundle. It’s your choice where you’ll place the security cameras, and if you need help with it, you can check out our guide on where to strategically place your security cameras around the home.

There’s not much time left before Best Buy’s $300 discount for the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight three-camera security bundle expires, so if you think it’s the perfect system to protect your home, you need to hurry. Once the deal is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance to buy it for $600 instead of $900, so push through with the transaction for the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight three-camera security bundle as soon as possible.

Aaron Mamiit
The Roll’s Royce of smart wireless meat thermometers is $30 off
The Yummly smart meat thermometer against a white background alongside a smartphone using the Yummly app.

It’s not everyday you can land a big discount on a piece of tech meant to accompany the best smart grills and smokers, but today you can do just that with the Yummly smart meat thermometer. Best Buy has the handy device marked down to $70, which is a savings of $30, as it would regularly set you back $100. Free next-day shipping is available with your purchase, and you can even order online and pick it up in-store if it’s in stock at your nearest Best Buy. This is a limited time offer and the clock is ticking down, however, so act quickly and pounce on this deal while you can.

Why you should buy the Yummly smart meat thermometer
Whether you’re looking to cook outside more often or make more efficient use of the time you spend at your grill, the Yummly smart thermometer makes for a good cooking sidekick. It will help you get the results you want every time, and allows you to choose your preferred doneness, adjust cooking settings, and track your cooking remotely with your smartphone or tablet using the Yummly app. It has preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry, all of which help eliminate guesswork and ensure your cooking meat the way you want to be. The Yummly smart meat thermometer comes with a magnetic charging dock and cover, and is powered by two included AAA batteries.

Read more
The best indoor security cameras of 2023
The Blink XT2 cam sitting on a table.

Indoor security cameras have a host of uses around a home or business. They can watch for intruders, keep an eye on pets, serve as baby monitors, help guide guests, and generally be on the lookout for anything unusual. If you’re interested in an indoor cam that can do it all, these are the top smart options from the best brands on the market!

Read more
The best home security cameras for 2023

Choosing a home security camera can be a daunting task since there are a lot of things to consider. Some aren’t susceptible to power outages, thanks to their battery power and local storage, while others need careful placements inside or outside the home.

We recommend starting with something like the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera, a well-rounded camera that’s packed full of features and boasts performance that ensures you’ll be in the know about what’s happening at home. Competitors like Ring and Nest may be more recognizable brands, but the Arlo Pro 4 has them beat on features for the price. If you're not sold on the Arlo product, here's a look at the best security cameras of 2023.

Read more