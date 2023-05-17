Save $300 on this Arlo 3-camera 4K security camera bundle

You can’t put a price on your family’s safety, but you can enjoy $300 in savings if you take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the three-camera bundle of the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight. Instead of $900, you’ll only be paying $600 for this wireless security system. The price cut will only be online until the end of the day though, so if you’re interested, you need to make sure that you complete the purchase before time runs out.

Why you should buy the Arlo Ultra 2

The Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight is among the most powerful devices of a brand that’s a mainstay in our roundups of the best home security cameras and the best outdoor security cameras. It’s easy to set up because it’s completely wireless, as it’s powered by a rechargeable battery and it connects to your home’s Wi-Fi connection, and it’s designed to withstand all kinds of weather. The Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight can stream and record videos in 4K quality with an ultra-wide 180-degree view, while an integrated spotlight can ward off unwelcome guests at night. You can also use the security camera’s two-way audio to communicate with visitors, and it works with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple’s HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings for better integration into your smart home system.

In addition to the three units of the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight security camera, you’ll be getting a base station, four rechargeable batteries so that you’ll have a spare, a dual-battery charging station, three anti-theft mounts, and a security yard sign in this bundle. It’s your choice where you’ll place the security cameras, and if you need help with it, you can check out our guide on where to strategically place your security cameras around the home.

There’s not much time left before Best Buy’s $300 discount for the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight three-camera security bundle expires, so if you think it’s the perfect system to protect your home, you need to hurry. Once the deal is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance to buy it for $600 instead of $900, so push through with the transaction for the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight three-camera security bundle as soon as possible.

