Share

Previous Next 1 of 6

Best Buy cut the price of the Philips – Hue White and Color Ambiance Multicolor A19 LED Starter Kit and Google Home Mini 2-Pack for no extra cost. This bundle saves $128 from the combined price if you bought the smart light starter kit and the Google Minis separately. This deal is a compelling bundle for anyone just starting to set up a smart home with some smart speakers and smart light bulbs.

The two Google Home Mini smart speakers in the Best Buy bundle is compatible with many devices. It can manage individual smart home components and systems in response to your voice commands. The Minis can also play music, answer questions, translate foreign languages, set timers, and alarms, and keep you up to date with the news and weather. Put one Google Home Mini in the kitchen and the second one in your family room, office, or bedroom so you can take advantage of the smart speaker’s digital voice assistant from two locations.

The Philips Hue smart lighting starter kit includes four multicolor LED A19 bulbs and a Hue Bridge. You can use the bridge to control up to 50 Hue bulbs if you add later, but you cannot use the bulbs in the starter kit without the bridge. The Hue Bridge connects to your home Wi-Fi network. Each of the Hue LED bulbs connects to the Bridge via the Hue mobile app. The 10-watt, 806-lumen bulbs can be set to 16 million colors via the app and are rated to last 25,000 hours. You can control the ambiance of a room or area with preset light scenes. Choose from brightly colored party lighting to energizing bright white light to start your day or golden tones as you settle in at the day’s end. The smart lights in the starter kit can be configured to wake you up in the morning by gradually brightening at a preset time and then dimming in the evening as you’re about to sleep.

Use the Philips Hue Sync app to mirror the colors and rhythm of movies, music, and games. The Hue app enables distant remote control for your lighting when you travel. You can set a schedule for the lights while you’re away and can switch individual lights or a grouping on or off remotely. The Hue Bridge works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit so you can control your lights with your voice including turning them on and off, dimming, and even setting light scenes.

Usually $298 if purchased separately, Best Buy’s bundled deal with a Philips Hue Ambiance Multicolor Starter Kit plus a Google Home Mini 2-pack is just $170. Whether you own or rent an apartment, if you’re just getting started configuring a smart home or want to add dramatic smart lighting and two Google Home smart speakers, this is a chance to buy it all at an extremely attractive price.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more smart home deals on our best tech deals page.

Follow @dealsDT