Philips Hue adds support for cameras and sensors

After years of serving as a hub for smart lights, Philips Hue is officially adding support for security cameras and motion sensors. The news came during the annual IFA Convention, with Philips revealing several new classes of products that can interact with the existing Philips Hue lineup. This includes the Philips Hue Secure Wired Camera, Philips Hue Secure Contact Sensor, and Philips Hue Secure Floodlight.

The Hue Secure Camera boasts 1080p video capture, night vision, motion notifications, two-way audio, and the ability to sync with existing Hue lights to deter unwanted guests. It can also detect whether an alert is caused by a human, pet, or package without needing to access the cloud (resulting in enhanced privacy and security for your footage).

Philips notes the camera will be available in multiple formats (including battery or wired, black or white), works both indoors and outdoors, and an optional desktop stand and ground spike will be offered.

The Hue Secure Floodlight offers many of the same features as the camera, but benefits from the addition of built-in lighting that supports a wide range of colors, including white and red.

Aside from cameras, Philips announced new Hue Contact Sensors. These work like most other contact sensors available in 2023, alerting you when doors, windows, or cabinets are opened. Using the Hue software in conjunction with a contact sensor, you can program an opened door to turn on your Hue-enabled lights.

An updated Philips Hue app will power all these new products — after loading the software, you’ll see a new section for the Hue Security Center. It’s here that you’ll be able to customize your security hardware, including setting up activity zones, arming your system, or reviewing captured footage.

Some of these features will be locked behind a Hue Secure subscription plan, which starts at $4 a month per camera or $40 per year.

The Philips Hue Secure Camera launches this fall and starts at $200, while the Floodlight is priced at $350. The Hue Contact Sensors also arrive this fall and will cost $40 for one and $70 for a two-pack.

