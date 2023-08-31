 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Philips Hue adds support for cameras and sensors

Jon Bitner
By

After years of serving as a hub for smart lights, Philips Hue is officially adding support for security cameras and motion sensors. The news came during the annual IFA Convention, with Philips revealing several new classes of products that can interact with the existing Philips Hue lineup. This includes the Philips Hue Secure Wired Camera, Philips Hue Secure Contact Sensor, and Philips Hue Secure Floodlight.

The Hue Secure Camera boasts 1080p video capture, night vision, motion notifications, two-way audio, and the ability to sync with existing Hue lights to deter unwanted guests. It can also detect whether an alert is caused by a human, pet, or package without needing to access the cloud (resulting in enhanced privacy and security for your footage).

The Philips Hue Secure Camera on a table.
Philips

Philips notes the camera will be available in multiple formats (including battery or wired, black or white), works both indoors and outdoors, and an optional desktop stand and ground spike will be offered.

Related

The Hue Secure Floodlight offers many of the same features as the camera, but benefits from the addition of built-in lighting that supports a wide range of colors, including white and red.

The Philips Hue Secure Floodlight installed on a building.
Philips

Aside from cameras, Philips announced new Hue Contact Sensors. These work like most other contact sensors available in 2023, alerting you when doors, windows, or cabinets are opened. Using the Hue software in conjunction with a contact sensor, you can program an opened door to turn on your Hue-enabled lights.

Recommended Videos

An updated Philips Hue app will power all these new products — after loading the software, you’ll see a new section for the Hue Security Center. It’s here that you’ll be able to customize your security hardware, including setting up activity zones, arming your system, or reviewing captured footage.

Some of these features will be locked behind a Hue Secure subscription plan, which starts at $4 a month per camera or $40 per year.

The Philips Hue Secure Camera launches this fall and starts at $200, while the Floodlight is priced at $350. The Hue Contact Sensors also arrive this fall and will cost $40 for one and $70 for a two-pack.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Is a Roku Smart Home Subscription worth it?
roku is now in the home security business 3

Roku has started branching out into the smart home market, offering a variety of cameras, sensors, and other gadgets to help keep your home safe. The products are usable without a subscription, but opting for one of two Roku Smart Home Subscriptions will get you a few premium security features.

However, not every home needs to sign up for the plan, and the free plans might be more than adequate for most households. Here’s a closer look at the Roku Smart Home Subscriptions to see if you should sign up.
What is the Roku Smart Home Subscription?

Read more
SimpliSafe now offers live home monitoring with new Smart Alarm Wireless Indoor Security Camera
The SimpliSafe Smart Alarm Indoor Camera.

SimpliSafe is already one of the best options when shopping for home security solutions, and it’s looking to become even more enticing with the launch of the new Smart Alarm Indoor Camera. Coinciding with the latest product is a new service -- 24/7 Live Guard Protection -- which allows agents to access a live feed of your property for enhanced response times.

The 24/7 Live Guard Protection service is only available on the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera. Previously, SimpliSafe agents could only review recorded footage after an alarm was triggered. Now, the team can monitor a live stream through the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera for improved response times. They can even interact with the intruder thanks to two-way audio, informing them that the police are on the way and that they’re being recorded.

Read more
Aqara launches U100 smart lock with full Apple HomeKit support
A person unlocking the Aqara U100 smart lock with their phone.

The list of smart locks that support Apple HomeKit isn’t quite as impressive as those of Google Home and Alexa, but Aqara has officially added one more to the list with the Aqara Smart Lock U100. Clocking in at $190 and now available on Amazon, the premium smart lock offers full support for Apple HomeKit -- along with tons of cool features that should position it as a top option for smart home enthusiasts.

As you’d expect, the Aqara U100 comes with a keypad that lets you enter a passcode to unlock the deadbolt. However, you’ll also find a fingerprint scanner that can hold up to 50 unique prints and the option to set up Apple home keys to unlock it with your Apple Watch or iPhone. Aqara also tossed in a physical key in case of emergencies.

Read more