Digital Trends
Smart Home

Best deals on Amazon Echo and Google Home Nest devices for Father’s Day

Bruce Brown
By

You can save money on a wide range of devices for Amazon Echo and Google Home Nest smart homes for Father’s Day. The majority of U.S. households with smart home configurations use devices compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

We’ve found the best discounts on smart speakers, smart displays, video doorbells, and smart outdoor security cameras from Amazon and Walmart and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying Father’s Days gifts, adding to your smart home, or just want to get started with smart devices, these ten deals can help you save up to $50. Why wait for Prime Day to save big?

Amazon Echo devices

Echo Dot — $20 off

amazon easter deals echo dot ring videodoorbells fire tablets 3rd gen 750x500
The Echo Dot is the smallest and least expensive Amazon Echo smart speaker. The bestselling smart speaker in the world by a large margin, the Dot uses the Alexa digital voice assistant to answer questions, set timers and alarms, play music, read audiobooks, tell jokes and stories, and manage all the smart devices in your home.

Normally priced at $50, the third-generation Echo Dot is just $30 during this sale. If you want to get started with Alexa without spending much money until you’re sure you want to go further with a smart home setup, take advantage of this sale.

Buy Now

Echo — $35 off

Amazon Echo 2017 review full solo
The second-generation Echo smart speaker is a step up in size and price from the Echo Dot, but you gain room-filling music with Dolby processing for vocals and bass.

Usually $100, the Echo is just $65 for this sale. If you’re looking for an Alexa smart speaker that also plays decent quality music, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

Buy Now

Echo Show — $50 off

Amazon Echo Show 2 Review
The Echo Show has a 10.1-inch color display. Currently the mainstream Alexa-compatible smart display, the Show will be joined by the less expensive Echo Show5 later this month. The Show5, however, has a compact 5.5-inch display which makes it convenient for quick reference on a desk or countertop, but too small for watching any but the briefest video clips.

Regularly priced $230, the Echo Show is just $180 during the sale. If you’re shopping for an Alexa-compatible smart display for reference and for watching video or TV, this could be the time to snap up an Echo Show at this discounted price.

Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 2— $40 off

amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring video doorbell 2 with echo dot
The Ring Video Doorbell 2 helps protect your home by recording motion-activated 1080p full HD video. You can also talk with visitors via the Ring’s two-way talk feature. You can run the Video Doorbell 2 with included rechargeable batteries or by connecting it to existing doorbell wires.

Ordinarily $199, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is just $159 for this sale. If you want porch protection or video surveillance of any home entryway, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire a Ring Video Doorbell 2 at a compelling price.

Buy Now

Ring Floodlight Cam — $50 off

amazon easter deals echo dot ring videodoorbells fire tablets floodlight camera motion activated hd security cam two way talk
The Ring Floodlight Cam is a remarkably complete smart security device with 24/7 color HD video recording activated by motion and sound sensors, two bright LED floodlights, and an internal 100-decibel siren.

Instead of the usual $249 price, Amazon cut the price of the Ring Floodlight Cam to just $199 during this sale. If you want an outdoor security camera and security lighting at a great price, this is an excellent deal.

Buy Now

Google Nest Home devices

Google Home Mini — $20 off

best buy nest security bundle with free google home mini
Google Home Mini

The Google Home Mini, like the Echo Dot, is the entry-level smart speaker for its Google Assistant-compatible smart home ecosystem. Use the Mini for hands-free access to Google’s search engine for answers to any question, listen to music, and control your smart home.

Normally priced at $49, the Google Home Mini is just $29 for this sale. If you want to get started with a Google Nest smart home, take advantage of this awesome price.

Buy Now

Google Home — $50 off

how to set up voice match google home 5 720x720
The Google Home was the first smart speaker for the Google Assistant smart home platform. After its introduction, the lower-priced Google Home Mini quickly became the sales leader for the device family. The decision for new buyers is whether Google Home’s improved music sound quality is worth the extra cost compared to the Mini.

Usually $129, the Google Home is $79 during this sale. If you’re looking for a smart speaker with music playback somewhat better than the Mini, this is chance to buy at an attractive price.

Buy Now

Google Nest Hub — $50 off

walmart google home mini vs amazon echo deals hub
Recently renamed, the Google Nest Hub — formerly the Google Home Hub — is arguably the go-to step up from the Google Home Mini. The Hub’s 7-inch display shows helpful content when responding to your spoken questions and can be very helpful for recipes, calendar, and task list. You can also view video content on the Google Nest Hub, although the 7-inch screen limits most people to watching short clips or YouTube videos.

Regularly priced at $149, the Google Nest Hub is just $99 for this sale. If you’re shopping for a smart display for a Google Home Nest set up, this could be the time to snap it up at this discounted price.

Buy Now

Google Nest Hello — $30 off

Nest Hello Review
The Google Nest Hello smart Wi-Fi video doorbell is a premium-quality device with beautifully clear video capture, smart facial recognition, and Google Assistant integration.

Ordinarily $229, the Google Nest Hello is just $199 during for this sale. If you want a video doorbell with these features, this is an excellent opportunity to take acquire itat a compelling price.

Buy Now

Google Nest Security Camera — $30 off

lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung outdoor cam digital wired security camera with night vision 4
The Google Nest Cam outdoor security camera is highly rated for its night vision video quality. The Nest Cam also has two-way audio so you can speak to visitors or tell intruders to leave.

Instead of the usual $199 price, the Google Nest Cam outdoor security camera is $169 during this sale. If you want a premium-quality outdoor security camera that captures excellent video content 24/7 at a great price, now could be the time to click the buy button.

Buy Now

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our curated best tech deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019
ring wired security products color night vision wi fi enabled video doorbell
Deals

Why wait for Prime Day? Amazon cuts prices on Ring Video Doorbell

Amazon's got a whole lot of great deals on refurbished Amazon devices right now, but the deal on the original Ring Video Doorbell is one you don't want to miss -- as it's the best price we've seen yet, saving you close to 40% off the…
Posted By Ed Oswald
ikea ori rognan robot furniture
Smart Home

Robotic furniture transforms Ikea’s tiny rooms with the touch of a button

Ikea is integrating robots into your furniture now, thanks to a partnership with Boston-based startup Ori. Ikea's new Rognan-equipped furniture has the ability to change shape on the fly.
Posted By Clayton Moore
lowes spring black friday nest smart thermostat deals t3007es learning
Deals

Walmart Deal: Nest Learning Thermostat and Google Home Mini bundle discount

Now at Walmart, you can score the Nest Learning Thermostat and Google Home Mini together for just $249, saving you up to 10%. Secure the smart thermostat because you need to, and throw in the smart speaker because you want to. Win-win.
Posted By William Hank
Smart Home

No splitting hairs here: These are the best electric shavers on the market today

Unlike safety razors, electric razors don't necessarily require shaving cream or water. We rounded up some of the best electric shavers for any kid of beard length on the market today.
Posted By Gia Liu
best buy arlo security camera spring deals pro 2 pack with audio doorbell 02
Smart Home

Amazon drops prices on these Arlo Pro outdoor security camera kits

Amazon dropped the prices on Arlo Pro 2 wireless outdoor camera system kits. Home security is a driving force for many people and wireless outdoor security systems are easy to install and move. The Arlo Pro 2 kits are top-rated.
Posted By Bruce Brown
designer babies dad with baby by jozef polc
Deals

New dad? Here are some great Father’s Day tech deals on baby monitors and more

What to get a new father on Father's Day? It's not an easy answer. New families need a lot of baby things, but much of them might have already been bought for Mom. Still, we've been able to come up with some great Father's Day gifts, all of…
Posted By Ed Oswald
awesome tech you cant buy yet roadwayve feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
spy on your pets with comcast xfinity camera ai powered pet filter dog tore apart her toy
Smart Home

Spy on your pets with Comcast’s Xfinity Camera A.I.-powered pet filter

Comcast announced a new feature for the Xfinity Camera that makes it easier to watch your pets when you're away from home. Computer vision specialists and camera engineers developed the canine/feline motion detection filter in-house.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon Echo Show 2 Review
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices on full range of Echo, Ring, Fire TV, and Blink devices

Amazon slashed prices on its own brand smart home devices in a range of categories. From outdoor security cameras to Echo smart speakers, Fire TV remotes, and tablets there are deals in most categories, though not for every product.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Smart Home

Turn to tech to get a good night's sleep with one of the best sleep trackers

There are a handful of different ways you can leverage today's tech to get a good night's sleep. Here, we've rounded up six of the best sleep trackers, whether you prefer a bedside solution or one tailor-made for your mattress.
Posted By Ed Oswald
what is prime now amazon day packages
Smart Home

FedEx drops Amazon U.S. delivery contract. Here’s why you shouldn’t care

FedEx decided to bail on renewing its Amazon U.S. domestic express delivery contract. There's no change in agreements for international services, but here's why FedEx's decision doesn't matter for Amazon Prime orders in the U.S.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon fathers day sale on blink and ring security
Deals

Amazon Father’s Day sale: Blink and Ring security camera systems get price cuts

Father's Day is just around the corner and Amazon is slashing prices on Echo, Ring, and Blink devices for the occasion. Blink and Ring security kits are getting some of the best discounts from Amazon right now
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart will deliver groceries to your refrigerator by entering home inhome delivery
Smart Home

Walmart will put your grocery order in your refrigerator when you’re not home

How do you like the idea of having your online grocery order delivered to your refrigerator when you're not in? Walmart is launching such a service in the fall, though Amazon has offered a similar delivery option for a while now.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring video doorbell 2 with echo dot 3
News

Having a chat with Alexa will soon feel a lot more natural

The Amazon Echo is already a part of many households, but a series of new improvements will soon make conversations with the smart assistant far more natural and fluid than ever before.
Posted By Patrick Hearn