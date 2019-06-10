Share

You can save money on a wide range of devices for Amazon Echo and Google Home Nest smart homes for Father’s Day. The majority of U.S. households with smart home configurations use devices compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

We’ve found the best discounts on smart speakers, smart displays, video doorbells, and smart outdoor security cameras from Amazon and Walmart and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying Father’s Days gifts, adding to your smart home, or just want to get started with smart devices, these ten deals can help you save up to $50. Why wait for Prime Day to save big?

Amazon Echo devices

Echo Dot — $20 off



The Echo Dot is the smallest and least expensive Amazon Echo smart speaker. The bestselling smart speaker in the world by a large margin, the Dot uses the Alexa digital voice assistant to answer questions, set timers and alarms, play music, read audiobooks, tell jokes and stories, and manage all the smart devices in your home.

Normally priced at $50, the third-generation Echo Dot is just $30 during this sale. If you want to get started with Alexa without spending much money until you’re sure you want to go further with a smart home setup, take advantage of this sale.

Buy Now

Echo — $35 off



The second-generation Echo smart speaker is a step up in size and price from the Echo Dot, but you gain room-filling music with Dolby processing for vocals and bass.

Usually $100, the Echo is just $65 for this sale. If you’re looking for an Alexa smart speaker that also plays decent quality music, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

Buy Now

Echo Show — $50 off



The Echo Show has a 10.1-inch color display. Currently the mainstream Alexa-compatible smart display, the Show will be joined by the less expensive Echo Show5 later this month. The Show5, however, has a compact 5.5-inch display which makes it convenient for quick reference on a desk or countertop, but too small for watching any but the briefest video clips.

Regularly priced $230, the Echo Show is just $180 during the sale. If you’re shopping for an Alexa-compatible smart display for reference and for watching video or TV, this could be the time to snap up an Echo Show at this discounted price.

Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 2 — $40 off



The Ring Video Doorbell 2 helps protect your home by recording motion-activated 1080p full HD video. You can also talk with visitors via the Ring’s two-way talk feature. You can run the Video Doorbell 2 with included rechargeable batteries or by connecting it to existing doorbell wires.

Ordinarily $199, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is just $159 for this sale. If you want porch protection or video surveillance of any home entryway, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire a Ring Video Doorbell 2 at a compelling price.

Buy Now

Ring Floodlight Cam — $50 off



The Ring Floodlight Cam is a remarkably complete smart security device with 24/7 color HD video recording activated by motion and sound sensors, two bright LED floodlights, and an internal 100-decibel siren.

Instead of the usual $249 price, Amazon cut the price of the Ring Floodlight Cam to just $199 during this sale. If you want an outdoor security camera and security lighting at a great price, this is an excellent deal.

Buy Now

Google Nest Home devices

Google Home Mini — $20 off

The Google Home Mini, like the Echo Dot, is the entry-level smart speaker for its Google Assistant-compatible smart home ecosystem. Use the Mini for hands-free access to Google’s search engine for answers to any question, listen to music, and control your smart home.

Normally priced at $49, the Google Home Mini is just $29 for this sale. If you want to get started with a Google Nest smart home, take advantage of this awesome price.

Buy Now

Google Home — $50 off



The Google Home was the first smart speaker for the Google Assistant smart home platform. After its introduction, the lower-priced Google Home Mini quickly became the sales leader for the device family. The decision for new buyers is whether Google Home’s improved music sound quality is worth the extra cost compared to the Mini.

Usually $129, the Google Home is $79 during this sale. If you’re looking for a smart speaker with music playback somewhat better than the Mini, this is chance to buy at an attractive price.

Buy Now

Google Nest Hub — $50 off



Recently renamed, the Google Nest Hub — formerly the Google Home Hub — is arguably the go-to step up from the Google Home Mini. The Hub’s 7-inch display shows helpful content when responding to your spoken questions and can be very helpful for recipes, calendar, and task list. You can also view video content on the Google Nest Hub, although the 7-inch screen limits most people to watching short clips or YouTube videos.

Regularly priced at $149, the Google Nest Hub is just $99 for this sale. If you’re shopping for a smart display for a Google Home Nest set up, this could be the time to snap it up at this discounted price.

Buy Now

Google Nest Hello — $30 off



The Google Nest Hello smart Wi-Fi video doorbell is a premium-quality device with beautifully clear video capture, smart facial recognition, and Google Assistant integration.

Ordinarily $229, the Google Nest Hello is just $199 during for this sale. If you want a video doorbell with these features, this is an excellent opportunity to take acquire itat a compelling price.

Buy Now

Google Nest Security Camera — $30 off



The Google Nest Cam outdoor security camera is highly rated for its night vision video quality. The Nest Cam also has two-way audio so you can speak to visitors or tell intruders to leave.

Instead of the usual $199 price, the Google Nest Cam outdoor security camera is $169 during this sale. If you want a premium-quality outdoor security camera that captures excellent video content 24/7 at a great price, now could be the time to click the buy button.

Buy Now

