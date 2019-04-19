Digital Trends
First-gen vs. second-gen Echo Plus: What’s the difference?

Echo Plus (1st-gen) vs. Echo Plus (2nd-gen): How exactly do they compare?

Erika Rawes
By
amazon alexa powered audio gear subwoofer amplifier echo plus heather gray kitchen

Over the past few years, Amazon has been coming out with new and different Echo units to meet the needs of its customers. In late 2017, Amazon released the Echo Plus, which made controlling your smart home easier. The Echo Plus has a built-in Zigabee smart home hub. This means you don’t need a separate device, like the Samsung SmartThings hub, to control your smart home (more on that later).

In October 2018, Amazon released the second-generation Echo Plus. What’s the difference between the two Echo Plus devices? This guide explains the ins and outs of both devices to help you decide whether to upgrade or which to buy.

Summary

Sound Design Features Price
Echo Plus (1st-gen) 2.5-inch woofer, 0.8-inch tweeter Hard plastic surface, 9.2″ x 3.3″ x 3.3″ No temperature sensor $80-$150
Echo Plus (2nd-gen) 3-inch woofer, 0.8-inch tweeter Fabric surface, 5.8″ x 3.9″ x 3.9″ Has temperature sensor $150

Sound

Amazon received reviews and feedback from customers about poor sound quality on the first-generation Echo Plus. The first-generation Plus has a 2.5-inch subwoofer and a 0.8-inch tweeter. If you compare that to the original Echo, which has a 2.5-inch woofer (with a reflex port to decrease sound distortion) and a 2-inch tweeter, the Plus provides less in terms of sound quality. Many customers say the first-generation Plus doesn’t have clear and crisp treble, and the bass isn’t very powerful.

echo plus 2nd gen speaker cross section

The second-generation Echo Plus has increased back volume and a larger subwoofer at 3 inches. It still has a 0.8-inch tweeter like its predecessor. This means better sound quality (stronger bass, plus crisper mid- and high-tones).

Both the first- and second-generation Echo Plus devices let you adjust the treble and bass with your voice. They also both have a 3.5 mm audio output jack, which allows you to connect a more powerful speaker to your Plus.

Design

The first-generation Echo Plus looks a lot like the original Echo. It is cylindrical, 9.2- inches tall, and 3.3 inches in diameter. It has the same blue ring encircling the top and also has a volume dial around the top rim. It has two buttons on the top — an action button and a microphone off button. It has a hard plastic surface that comes in black, white, or silver. The first-generation Echo Plus isn’t the sexiest of devices, but it’s not the “hide it in the corner because it’s so horribly ugly” type of device either. It’s probably somewhere in the middle.

amazon echo plus gen 1 vs 2 2nd

The second-generation Echo Plus is a bit sexier. It’s shorter and wider than its predecessor, at less than 6-inches tall and around 4-inches wide. It looks more like a Sonos One speaker. You can’t really tell on first glance that it’s a smart home speaker, given the fabric surface on its exterior. It still has the same blue ring, and it has four buttons on top: volume up, volume down, action button, and mic off button. The Plus 2nd gen comes in heather grey, charcoal, or sandstone.

Features

Echo Plus has the same Alexa features as the other newer Echo devices.

The big standout difference between the Echo Plus and other Echo devices is the built-in Zigabee hub. This allows you to set up your smart home easily and efficiently, without having to purchase an extra hub for more control and functionality. Setting up compatible smart home devices is so simple, you just say “Alexa, discover my devices,” and the Echo Plus will automatically find and set up your tech.

If you use a stand-alone Echo device (non-Plus), you’ll be able to use Alexa skills to perform some basic functions on your compatible smart devices. You’ll even be able to set routines that can make your smart home products work somewhat in tandem. But, Echo Plus lets you do a lot more given the addition of the built-in Zigabee Hub.

Unlike the first-generation Echo Plus, the second-generation Plus has a temperature sensor. This allows for more advanced commands related to the temperature in your home. For instance, you could have the fan turn on when the temperature reaches 75 degrees, for instance.

Because it has a built-in hub, the Echo Plus also supports Alexa’s new local voice control feature. If your internet goes out, local voice control makes it so you can still use your voice to control your compatible lights, plugs, and switches.

Price

The second generation Echo Plus retails for $150. The first-generation Echo Plus also retailed for $150 originally, but the price dropped down to $100 after it was on the market for a while. Now that the second-generation Plus has been out for a while, the first version isn’t as readily available. But, you can buy a refurbished first-generation Echo Plus for around $90 on Amazon.

