Here are our picks for the best high-tech furniture for your home

With so many household items getting a “smart” upgrade in the technology age, from smart dishwashers to smart coffee makers to smart bulbs, it only makes sense that furniture would follow the same route. High-tech furniture can help make daily tasks more efficient and convenient for you at home, and you’ll likely find life taking a turn for the comfortable with these upgrades. From nightstands that can charge your phone to massage chairs that will let you cancel those pricey masseuse appointments, these products are some of the best high-tech furniture pieces on the market right now. We’ve rounded up these modern furniture pieces for you so you don’t have to do the work.

South Shore Nightstand Charging Station

Why you should buy this: The charger is built right into the nightstand.

Who it’s for: Anyone who trips over the numerous wires in the house will love the simplicity of this nightstand.

How much it’ll cost: $138, Amazon.com

Why we picked this: If you’re like many smartphone users, you like to charge your devices on the nightstand while you sleep. This may seem like a good idea, but all those wires tangled together can be a tripping hazard. Moreover, the last thing you should be looking at before you go to bed is a stress-inducing mass of devices and wires, with the light indicators flashing on and off throughout the night.

This South Shore nightstand solves all these problems. It has a built-in charging station drawer that will conceal messy cords while still keeping the devices charged and within close reach. Plus, there are two additional drawers that can be used to store books, accessories, and other items. It’s ideally sized for most bedrooms or living rooms, with dimensions of 19.2 x 24.5 x 27.5 inches. It also has a sleek look thanks to its stylish metal knobs and simple color scheme. Choose from either black or white to select the look that will fit best with your home’s aesthetic.

Real Relax Full Body Massage Chair Recliner

Why you should buy this: It’s one of the most well designed massage chairs on the market.

Who it’s for: Those with back pain or stress will love how relaxing this chair is.

How much it’ll cost: $850, Amazon.com

Why we picked this: This massage chair feels like the real deal, except it’s the chair doing all the work instead of a pricey spa session. The zero-gravity surround space capsule gives you relaxation from head to toe, and you can choose from 4 different preset massage programs. The chair also has a foot roller function, which is a nice additional feature for those who want an effective foot massage. The built-in waist heater promotes blood circulation and helps improve metabolism. Taller than average, and worried you won’t fit into this chair? The chair comes with extendable footrests for people like you, so everyone in the family can enjoy the relaxation of a massage.

Sleep Number i10 Smart Bed

Why you should buy this: You’ll rest easier at night with this bed that adjusts to your needs.

Who it’s for: Those who suffer from insomnia or frequent waking at night will want this smart mattress.

How much it’ll cost: Starts at $4,400, Sleepnumber.com

Why we picked this: A good night’s sleep is critical for maintaining your physical well being, mental health, and energy. This mattress is designed to help you get enough shut-eye every night, so you’re ready and equipped to tackle the day ahead. This bed has adjustable firmness and support on both sides, so it’s perfect for couples who have different mattress preferences. Climate cooling technology keeps you from feeling too hot at night and losing sleep over it. The Responsive Air technology responds automatically by adjusting to your needs. Both you and your partner will sleep more soundly on this high-tech smart mattress.

Sobro High-Tech Coffee Table

Why you should buy this: This table does a lot more than hold your coffee.

Who it’s for: Want a coffee table that keeps your beer cold and plays music? This is it.

How much it’ll cost: $1,499, Indiegogo.com

Why we picked this: This coffee table was crowdfunded on Indiegogo, and it isn’t your average footrest and cup holder. The table is equipped with three drawers, one of which is refrigerated, while the other two are for storage. Just imagine you’re watching the big game and don’t want to get up from the couch to grab another beer; now all you have to do is reach forward, and there’s your chilled beer! Plus, you can even sync the table to your mobile device via Bluetooth and play music from the built-in speakers. The table also has controls which let you adjust the volume. Worried about it shorting out if you spill your beer on the table? Don’t worry — the controls are under tempered glass for exactly that reason.

Steelcase Think Ergonomic Office Chair

Why you should buy this: It’s intelligent enough to adjust itself to your posture.

Who it’s for: Anyone who spends a lot of time seated or wants to improve their posture will like having this chair around.

How much it’ll cost: Starts at $804, steelcase.com

Why we picked this: This intelligent chair understands how you sit, then adjusts itself accordingly. The Integrated LiveBack System conforms to your body and moves with you if you adjust your posture. The chair also learns to recognize your body’s weight and adjust itself to you, so anyone in the family can get comfortable in the chair quickly. Users can also utilize manual adjustments to make tweaks and personalize their comfort. The built-in lumbar offers far better back support than most office chairs, and the 4-way adjustable arms ensure that your arms, wrists, and shoulders are all comfortable as you type or write away at your desk. It’s also easy to set up — no complicated manual or clunky tools needed.