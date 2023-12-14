If you haven’t wrapped up your holiday shopping just yet, rest assured there is still a lot of tech out there to shop. There are a lot of deals to pounce on if you’re looking for something for the smart home, as robot vacuum deals are popping up all over the place. Roomba, of course, is probably the most recognizable name when it comes to robot vacuums, and there are several Roomba models discounted. But there are plenty of others as well, and we’ve tracked down all of our favorite robot vacuum deals you can shop for the holidays. You’ll find them below, as well as some information on which may be the best for you.

Our favorite holiday robot vacuum deal

iRobot Roomba 694 — $215, was $275

Known the world over for its great design and smart capabilities, the Roomba is made with the smart home in mind. The iRobot Roomba 694 is one of the most popular Roomba robot vacuums. It features a minimal design that remains unobtrusive and allows the Roomba to get into small spaces. In terms of its cleaning capabilities, the Roomba 694 has a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes. It can clean on carpet and hard floors, and an edge-sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.

Some of the most enticing features of the Roomba 694 come from its smarts. And as you’ll find with all of the best Roomba robots, the 694 has plenty of smart to brag about. Adaptive navigation sensors keep it going amidst you and your household objects, allowing it to find its way in and out of traffic such as furniture, pets, and feet. It’s compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can put the Roomba to work with something as simple as a voice command. The Roomba 694 is even able to offer you personalized cleaning schedules based on your cleaning habits, and you can schedule it to clean up after you on a daily basis using the iRobot Home app.

More holiday robot vacuum deals deals we love

There are plenty of other Rooma robot vacuum models out there seeing discounts for the holidays as well. They include the Roomba i3+ Evo and the iRobot Roomba j5+, and each make incredibly competent options when it comes to keeping your floors clean. And if you’re in search of a deal on a robot vacuum that makes for one of the better Roomba alternatives out there, you’ll find those as well. Brands like Shark and Ecovacs Robotics make some seriously impressive robot vacuums, and you’ll find some of them discounted below.

Airrobo P20 —

Shark Ion —

Bobsweep Dustin —

Shark AI Ultra —

Shark Matrix —

iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo —

iRobot Roomba j5+ —

Ecovacs Robotics Deebot T20 Omni —

Ecovacs Robotics Deebot X1 Omni —

Editors' Recommendations