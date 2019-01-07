Digital Trends
Smart Home

The best Instant Pot cookbooks

Love your Instant Pot but need new recipes? Feast on these cookbooks

Bruce Brown
By

If you’ve shopped for kitchen counter appliances recently, it would be easy to believe there are only two types of home cooks today: Raving fans of the Instant Pot multicooker, and people who haven’t tried it yet.

The recent proliferation of Facebook groups dedicated to the time-saving, space-saving, programmable cooking appliance underscores the rising popularity of the electric multicooker. There are 1.5 million members of the Instant Pot Community Facebook group, more than 503,000 in the Instant Pot Recipes Only closed group, and more than 216,000 in the Instant Pot 101 For Beginners group. Each of these groups is currently adding 10,000-plus members each month. You’ll find Instant Pot Facebook groups dedicated to nearly every type of cuisine, diet, nutritional philosophy, and level of expertise.

Depending on the specific model (and there are many) the Instant Pot has six to 10 functions, from pressure cooking to baking cakes. When you’re empowered by a kitchen machine that cooks everything from fish to lasagna to yogurt, you can never have too many recipes.

You can find loads of luscious recipes in the Facebook groups and other online sources. When you need to know how to cook something in an Instant Pot right now, or if you are looking for quick inspiration, online recipes are often expedient and intriguing one-off solutions.

If you like cookbooks, however, whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or expert chefs, there is also a rapidly growing selection of Instant Pot cookbooks. To help start your collection, we selected nine of the currently most recommended authorized Instant Pot cookbooks plus a brand new Martha Stewart cookbook for stovetop and electric pressure cookers, including the Instant Pot.

‘The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook’

best instant pot cookbooks the electric pressure cooker cookbook dt

Start with this one. Far and away the best-selling official cookbook, with more than 500,000 sold, The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook is a can’t-lose first choice. “There’s nothing the Instant Pot can’t do — and with the right cookbook in hand, there’s nothing you can’t cook.” From breakfasts to desserts, including basics such as Classic Chicken Wings, many of the recipes have options for vegetarian, gluten-free, and Paleo-friendly diets.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

‘Instant Pot Obsession’

best instant pot cookbooks the obsession dt

Janet Zimmerman’s Instant Pot Obsession is for cooks who have mastered the Instant Pot basics and are ready for the next step. Select from more than 120 recipes such as Italian Chickpeas with Pesto that add more creativity and variations than you’ll find in books for beginners.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

‘Dinner in an Instant’

best instant pot cookbooks dinner in an dt

The recipes in Dinner in an Instant employ the Instant Pot’s many functions to create author Melissa Clark’s flavorful, inventive recipes. Korean Chile-Braised Brisket with Kimchi Coleslaw and Moroccan Chickpeas with Kale are just two examples from the book.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

‘The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook’

best instant pot cookbooks the essential cookbook dt

Did someone say “Comfort food?” Coco Morante’s The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook features “the ultimate collection of delicious weekday meals.” If Spicy Beef and Bean Chili and New York Cheesecake are among your go-to favorite things to serve and eat, it sounds like this cookbook will get a workout.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

‘Indian Instant Pot Cookbook’

best instant pot cookbooks indian cookbook dt

Urvashi Pitre’s Indian Instant Pot Cookbook was the first authorized book for creating traditional Indian dishes with the electric multicooker. If you’re a Butter Chicken fan or crave homemade Creamy Cardamom Yogurt, here’s the book that shows you have to make those dishes and many more.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

‘Paleo Cooking With Your Instant Pot’

best instant pot cookbooks paleo cooking with your dt

Paleo chef Jennifer Robins’ Paleo Cooking With Your Instant Pot shows you how to use the electric cooker’s many functions to save time creating gluten- and grain-free recipes. Get your friends to line up for Decked-Out Omelets and Savory Lamb Goulash, two of many recipes in this book.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

‘The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook’

best instant pot cookbooks the keto cookbook dt

Urvashi Pitre, the author of Indian Instant Pot Cookbook, also wrote The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook. The book includes a guide to the ketogenic diet along with fast and easy keto recipes. From Cauliflower Mac and Cheese to Smoky Ribs and Spicy Basil-Beef Bowls, the low-carb recipes sound delicious.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

‘Instant Pot Ultimate Cooking Time Guide’

best instant pot cookbooks ultimate cooking time guide dt

The Instant Pot Ultimate Cooking Time Guide by Chris Stevens isn’t a recipe cookbook per se; rather, it’s a guide for people who want to create their own Instant Pot recipes. This book includes cooking methods and timing guidelines for more than 300 foods to help aspiring chefs get the most from the Instant Pot while they create their new favorite dish.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

‘Martha Stewart’s Pressure Cooker’

best instant pot cookbooks martha stewart s pressure cookerThe most recently published cookbook on our list is Martha Stewart’s Pressure Cooker: 100+ Fabulous New Recipes for the Pressure Cooker, Multicooker, and Instant Pot. The book begins with a section for pressure cooking novices with information on beans, stocks, grains, and vegetables. Stewart’s tome continues with recipes for main courses cooked entirely in a pressure cooker followed by a section devoted to desserts.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best PlayStation 4 exclusives you can get right now
maximus answer doorbell ces 2019 video feature v2
Smart Home

Maximus hits CES 2019 with a dual-camera doorbell and improved porch light

Maximus has been popular with smart-home enthusiasts for its security cameras and will augment its security lineup with Answer, a new dual-camera video doorbell with a two-way speaker, as well as a new porch light.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best ps4 games header
Gaming

This list of PlayStation 4 exclusives puts its competitors to shame

The PlayStation 4's game library and incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Instant Pot asparagus
Smart Home

Use these 10 Instant Pot tips and tricks to make cooking with the device easy

Instant Pots take the place of multiple different appliances, saving you both money and kitchen counter space. Here are some tips and tricks to get you started in using your new device.
Posted By Gia Liu
best Android apps
Mobile

The 100 best Android apps turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

Choosing which apps to download is tricky, especially given how enormous and cluttered the Google Play Store has become. We rounded up 100 of the best Android apps and divided them neatly, with each suited for a different occasion.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for January 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
tetra heatwork countertop dishwasher pre order ces 2019 lo e2oeq
Smart Home

Heatworks’ Tetra countertop dishwasher is now available for pre-order

Get ready to surrender dishwashing duties. After first showing it off at CES last year, Heatworks' Tetra countertop dishwasher is on display at CES 2019 and is ready to pre-order.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
sengled introduces new color changing lightstrip smart led ces2019 2
Smart Home

Sengled brings even more lights to Vegas with a new batch of bulbs at CES 2019

Sengled has announced three new light bulbs, a multicolor light strip, a smart sensor, and a smart switch at this year's CES. More options, more lights, and flexible integration options make Sengled a competitor in the lighting arena.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
d link smart plugs water sensor ces 2019 indoor wi fi plug dsp w118 copy
Smart Home

D-Link shows off smart plugs and water sensor at CES 2019

Instead of ditching them to upgrade to the new (and often pricey) modern options, you can add a little connectivity to old devices with smart plugs from D-Link. The company is showing off new smart plugs at CES 2019.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
eve light strip power ces 2019 lifestyle 04
Smart Home

Eve takes wraps off Apple Homekit-enabled light strip, energy strip at CES 2019

Eve Systems introduced two Apple Homekit-enabled devices at CES 2019. The Eve Energy Strip features three outlets with autonomous schedules and energy consumption monitoring. The Eve Light Strip is useful for accent or general lighting.
Posted By Bruce Brown
tuya smart home security ces 2019 video doorbell
Smart Home

Tuya Smart brings smart home security with facial recognition to CES 2019

The Chinese startup Tuya Smart brought hundreds of products to CES last year, and this year it's unveiling a smart home security platform that uses A.I. and facial recognition to distinguish between family members.
Posted By Clayton Moore
lavviebot cat box ces 2019 litter 7 1
Smart Home

IoT litter box automatically refills cat litter and monitors your pet’s health

Cat lovers will find something for them at CES 2019, as pet company PurrSong debuts a new smart cat litter box which automatically cleans itself and refills litter, as well as monitoring the health of your cat.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
elecpro use 3d facial recognition ces 2019 group us e lock
Smart Home

Elecpro Group introduces US:E smart lock with 3D facial recognition at CES 2019

Elecpro Group's US:E smart lock uses multiple unlock modes. Introduced at CES 2019 following a Kickstarter launch, the US:E smart lock will be available in two versions, each with six ways to lock and unlock.
Posted By Bruce Brown
netatmo smart video doorbell reveal ces cbyge tablelamp bed v4 green
Smart Home

Netatmo adds a smart video doorbell to its growing lineup of security products

Netatmo has released over a dozen products onto the smart home market since it was founded in 2011, and now the French manufacturer is unveiling a new Smart Video Doorbell that will go on sale around mid-2019.
Posted By Clayton Moore
u by moen shower avoice control ces 2019 2
Smart Home

Forget about singing in the shower. U by Moen lets you converse with Alexa

At CES 2019, Moen brought out its U by Moen technology that allows you to control every part of your showering experience through voice assistants including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.
Posted By AJ Dellinger