Way Day 2022: Don’t miss these portable air conditioner deals

Albert Bassili
By

For many folks, getting a traditional AC unit with an external compressor can be hard, either because it’s too expensive or they don’t have the space or access to install one. Thankfully, portable air conditioners are pretty good, and Wayfair has a great sale on them and other Way Day appliance sales, so it’s the perfect time to pick one up.

Black + Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner — $285, was $400

The Black + Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner next to a coffee table.

Even at just 8,000 BTU, this portable air conditioner from Black + Decker can pack a punch, especially if you aren’t putting it in a room with a large area. Able to cool down to a minimum of 64 degrees, it’s a great solution for homes that don’t easily have access to a traditional AC unit and that also would prefer a portable option. Even better, this unit also acts as a dehumidifier and can remove up to 45 pints from the air, so it’s perfect for humid environments. Finally, it can work in fan mode with three powerful fans. With everything controllable by a remote, it’s as convenient as it is a great buy.

Black + Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner — $358, was $550

Black + Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner in a living room.

If you have a bigger room or area to chill to the tune of 300-350 square feet, then bumping yourself up to the 14,000 BTU model is a good idea, especially since it’s just an extra $70 for a lot more cooling. Much like the lower BTU version, it can also cool to a minimum of 64 degrees and has a dehumidifier and remote control. Even though it’s a bit bulkier, it’s still easy to move around, having casters on the bottom and handles for picking up. The installation should also be pretty easy for most people.

Black + Decker 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Heater — $361, was $617

The Black + Decker 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner includes a heating function that lets it go up to 90 degrees.

While cooling is great and is the main reason most people get a device like this, having some heating capability is also pretty useful. While this portable Black + Decker portable AC is only 12,000 BTU, it also includes a heating function that lets it go up to 90 degrees, which is pretty good if you’re living in slightly colder climates and need a little bit of extra heat. Surprisingly, it can handle up to 450 square feet, so it’s great for larger rooms and areas; plus, it also had a 50-pint humidifier function, so you’re getting that added functionality. It’s a pretty great deal all-around.

