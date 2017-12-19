With batteries that last 2 years, Blink’s Video Doorbell has no need for wires

For many homeowners, the video doorbell has become an extra set of eyes to put them at ease. While they feel safer, in theory, many brands rely on people to swap batteries more often than we would like. Instead of devouring energy, Blink has developed a new battery-powered video doorbell that sips energy for at least two years before needing more. Already a big name in video home security, Blink has expanded its collection with the Blink Video Doorbell. With it, homeowners have access to HD video alerts, motion detection, live-streaming video with two-way audio, infrared night vision, and more. Setup is easy, thanks to a wire-free installation. Inserting batteries and connecting to the home Wi-Fi is all that it takes to set up the doorbell. Just like Blink’s other security cameras, two standard AA lithium batteries should provide the video doorbell at least two years of life. This can be extended further by tapping into any existing doorbell wiring if the customer pleases. This will also enable users to keep the existing chime. “We’ve taken our award-winning experience from our security cameras and applied it to the doorbell,” Peter Besen, CEO of Blink, said in a statement. “We feel this has resulted in the absolute easiest to install, full-featured video doorbell on the market today.” Using the Blink Home Monitor app for iOS or Android devices, owners can check live HD video from anywhere in the world. When motion is activated, the doorbell automatically records short video clips and sends an alert. Footage is stored in cloud storage, without monthly contracts or hidden fees. For homeowners in more rainy climates, this video doorbell is IP-65 rated. This means it is totally protected from dust and can withstand low-pressure water jets from any direction, more than enough for a heavy drizzle. To see the Blink Video Doorbell in person, it will be on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. The Blink Video Doorbell will be available “soon” on the company’s website. Existing Blink users can purchase the stand-alone video doorbell for $99, while new customers can buy the doorbell with the Blink Sync Module for $129. Those who need the companion chime will have to wait until CES to discover the price. Editors' Recommendations The Wisenet-SmartCam D1 not only sees who’s at the door but identifies them, too Ring Spotlight Cam Wired review Nest has a smart security system and video doorbell to complement its thermostat August Doorbell Cam Pro review Going on vacation? Wink Lookout gives homeowners peace of mind
