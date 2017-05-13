This Mother’s Day, get mom the gift that keeps on giving — a chocolate subscription

Why it matters to you Why celebrate moms just once a year when you can celebrate her every month with a chocolate box from Chococurb?

A happy mother makes for a happy home, and what better way to bring joy to your doorstep than with a box of chocolates for mom this Mother’s Day? But not just any chocolates (because really, she’ll know if you went to your nearest drugstore and picked up the first box you could find), but rather a specially curated selection from Chococurb, a new subscription service that wants to help you discover extraordinary chocolate. And to celebrate the most extraordinary woman in your life, you may want to make May your first month as a subscriber.

Promising deliveries of premium, gourmet chocolate, Chococurb brings together some of the most niche and exclusive chocolatiers from around the world into a box that can be shipped straight to you on the 14th of each and every month. Just tell the company what chocolates you do and don’t like (milk or dark, nuts or fruit, spicy or sweet), and Chococurb will do the rest. With every shipment, you’ll be able to find a new and unique chocolate, expanding your sweetest knowledge base.

“[Our service helps] people discover extraordinary chocolate and inspiring them to find new favorites,” Roger Ling, Chococurb’s CEO and co-founder told Digital Trends. “Through the use of technology, we’re helping our members connect with small chocolate makers and large chocolatiers alike. This is especially important in an industry where consumers are used to purchasing products from brick-and-mortar shops.”

When you first sign up for Chococurb (or in this instance, sign mom up), you’ll create a Chocolate Profile. “We realize people have different tastes, so our focus on personalization and technology keeps us ahead of the curve,” Ling noted. You can choose between the Chococurb Mini, which consists of three premium chocolates every month for $20, or the Chococurb Classic, which will get you between five and seven chocolate products a month for $35.