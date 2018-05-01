Click and Grow offers a subscription service so your garden is always fresh

Share

Most gardeners have their favorite method of germinating seeds, but Click and Grow’s do-it-yourself starter kit removes that worry by providing miniature greenhouses to encourage growth and get you started. Designed for novice gardeners and experienced growers alike, the starter kits are compatible with a wide array of plants, letting you start a small garden within your own home.

And now, Click and Grow is making it easier to maintain that garden with a new plant subscription service that allows you to receive the seeds of your choice every three months. With this plan, customers will be able to choose from more than 45 different plants, including herbs, salad greens, vegetables, fruits, and flowers.

Designed by the company that brought you the Smart Garden 9, Click and Grow’s DIY Garden Starter Kit consists of nine plant cups, each with its own water-drawing wick and a plastic dome to control the interior environment. Plants can stay warm and well-lit on a window sill or under artificial lighting, but the kit makes the process of germination and early watering super simple.

The cups are designed to work directly with Click and Grow’s plant capsules, which you canuse if you so choose, and are compatible with a wide array of fruit, vegetable, and flowering plants. However, all you need really are some seeds, some soil or compost, and a place to put them. You can put the “cups” into plastic trays, Lego builds, coffee pots, or anything else you have on hand and they’ll help your fostered flowers through their first few weeks of life.

Each starter kit costs $30, though there is some confusion over shipping times. While the main page says it can take up to six weeks for your order to arrive, the specific shipping page suggests it’s more like a week, so it might be worth confirming the terms for your area with Click and Grow yourself before ordering.

If you decide you love the starter kit, you could upgrade to the company’s Smart Garden 3, Smart Garden 9, or Wall Farm, all of which are compatible with the new subscription plan for the smart garden’s Plant Pods. All pods make use of Smart Soil, a NASA-inspired growth substrate that claims to provide the ideal environment for plants. The pods release nutrients as needed based on the plant’s life cycle, so no matter how black your thumb, you’d be hard-pressed to kill one of these plants.

“In big cities, most people don’t have a backyard or the time to garden. At Click & Grow, our vision is to take our ancestors’ knowledge and practice of growing your own healthy fresh food back to our modern city homes and make it easy and accessible for anyone,” said Mattias Lepp, founder and CEO of Click & Grow. “With our new plant subscription service, growing your own food becomes as simple as using Nespresso coffee capsules. all you need to do is click in the biodegradable Plant Pods delivered straight to your door, fill the water tank and plug in the power cord of your Smart Garden.”

Updated on May 1: Click and Grow now offers subscription plans.