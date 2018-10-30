Digital Trends
Rushing out the door just got faster — CrunchCup lets you eat cereal on the go

AJ Dellinger
Here’s a scenario for you. It’s early in the morning and you know that you need to be out of the door in just a few minutes, but that craving for some sweet, sugary goodness soaked in fresh, cold milk hits your taste buds and you can’t help but pour yourself a bowl of cereal. You either have to eat it at the kitchen table and be late or try to take it with you and risk spilling all over yourself. It’s a no-win proposition until now, thanks to the CrunchCup.

Currently raising funds on Kickstarter (it already surpassed its goal of $18,000), the CrunchCup is a simple concept that allows you to eat cereal just about anywhere. The design, which looks like the love child of a flashlight and a shaker bottle, contains two separate chambers. The outer layer holds your milk while the inner layer contains your cereal of choice. The lid on the top of the contraption has a small opening that allows the milk to pour out, while a larger opening about the size of a ping-pong ball lets you get at the cereal.

The container is made of BPA-free, food-grade plastic and can hold up to 10 ounces of cereal and six ounces of milk — or whatever milk-like alternative you prefer given your dietary preferences. It’s dishwasher safe, so you can toss it in with the rest of your dishes and have it ready to go for your next breakfast on the run.

CrunchCup has already met its funding goal on Kickstarter, but you can still back the project if you would like to get your hands on the reimagined cereal bowl. Early bird backers have to pledge $25 to receive the CrunchCup, which the creators say will be about 10 percent off the expected retail price. The CrunchCup is expected to arrive sometime in April 2019. (Of course, you should always take anything from a crowdfunding campaign with a grain of salt.) The creators of CrunchCup also stated they will be donating 5 percent of the proceeds from their creation to a nationally recognized organization that helps get food to children in need, so your purchase will do more good than just letting you eat cereal on the go.

