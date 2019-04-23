The Dyson Pure Cool air purifier fan gets a massive $210 price drop

Share

Allergy season is here in full strength, but with an air purifier, you don’t have to suffer. NewEgg and Rakuten have refurbished Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fans for $210 off, less than half the regular price. With discounts as steep as this, now is a great time to grab a really nice air purifier dealto help curb your allergies.

The AM11 Pure Cool Tower removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. This unit cools in summer and purifies all year with long-range air flow to pull in the air from across large rooms. This model is silver and white and weighs just under eight pounds, so it’s easy to move between rooms.

The Dyson AM11 has a vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that wraps 360 degrees around the purifier to catch pollen, bacteria, and pet dander. In addition, a layer of activated charcoal traps odors and dangerous fumes.

Engineered to run all night, the AM11’s Quiet-Mark-accredited oscillating purifier fan is safe and easy to clean. The unit’s LED display dims at night so that it won’t disturb your sleep.

An included remote control helps you select from 10 airflow settings. The remote is magnetized so you can store it on the machine so it won’t get lost among other remote controls in the house.

You don’t need to wash the AM11’s filter each month, as is the case with many purifiers. After a full year of using the unit for 12 hours a day, every day, replace with a new filter.

Dyson backs the refurbished AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan with a 6-month warranty.

NewEgg’s sale is limited to five units per customer and ends on Saturday. Rakuten’s deal ends at midnight tonight and is limited to one unit per customer. Buying from Rakuten requires that customers sign up for free membership. The refurbished Dyson Purifier Fans are sold and shipped directly by Dyson.

The Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan ordinarily sells for $400, but NewEgg and Rakuten are both selling refurbished units shipped directly from Dyson for just $190. If you suffer from allergies or just want cleaner air in your home, take advantage of this awesome price.

