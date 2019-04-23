Digital Trends
Smart Home

The Dyson Pure Cool air purifier fan gets a massive $210 price drop

Bruce Brown
By
dyson am11 pure cool tower air purifier deal fan 750x500

Allergy season is here in full strength, but with an air purifier, you don’t have to suffer. NewEgg and Rakuten have refurbished Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fans for $210 off, less than half the regular price. With discounts as steep as this, now is a great time to grab a really nice air purifier dealto help curb your allergies.

The AM11 Pure Cool Tower removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. This unit cools in summer and purifies all year with long-range air flow to pull in the air from across large rooms. This model is silver and white and weighs just under eight pounds, so it’s easy to move between rooms.

The Dyson AM11 has a vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that wraps 360 degrees around the purifier to catch pollen, bacteria, and pet dander. In addition, a layer of activated charcoal traps odors and dangerous fumes.

Engineered to run all night, the AM11’s Quiet-Mark-accredited oscillating purifier fan is safe and easy to clean. The unit’s LED display dims at night so that it won’t disturb your sleep.

An included remote control helps you select from 10 airflow settings. The remote is magnetized so you can store it on the machine so it won’t get lost among other remote controls in the house.

You don’t need to wash the AM11’s filter each month, as is the case with many purifiers. After a full year of using the unit for 12 hours a day, every day, replace with a new filter.

Dyson backs the refurbished AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan with a 6-month warranty.

NewEgg’s sale is limited to five units per customer and ends on Saturday. Rakuten’s deal ends at midnight tonight and is limited to one unit per customer. Buying from Rakuten requires that customers sign up for free membership. The refurbished Dyson Purifier Fans are sold and shipped directly by Dyson.

The Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan ordinarily sells for $400, but NewEgg and Rakuten are both selling refurbished units shipped directly from Dyson for just $190. If you suffer from allergies or just want cleaner air in your home, take advantage of this awesome price.

More Options for Affordable Air Purifiers

  • GermGuardian AC4100 3-in-1 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter — $55
  • Holmes Small Room 3-Speed HEPA Air Purifier –- $50
  • GermGuardian AC4300BPTCA 3-in-1 Air Purifier — $100
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for April 2019
kasa smart plug review wi fi kp400 002
Smart Home

Power on and off: Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug by TP-Link brings weatherproof smarts

The Kasa Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug grants remote control of two outlets in an IP-64 weather resistant housing. Simple and straightforward, this smart plug is a great fit for summer lighting.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Leaf Grow Box
Smart Home

Grow it, cook it, smoke it: Marijuana tech gadgets for your home and kitchen

Legal marijuana consumers buy around six marijuana products each month. Some of the products we found look like something out of a stoner sci-fi movie. Check out this collection of marijuana tech.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
amazon lowers echo dot price adds free smart plug 3rd gen 1000x662
Smart Home

Alexa, how much do you weigh? Questions unlock voice assistant's Easter eggs

Sometimes all we really need is someone to talk to, which is why we've rounded up the best (read: funniest) Easter eggs currently embedded within Amazon's virtual assistant. Apparently, Alexa knows more than you might think.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
zillow 3d home tours iphone capture
Smart Home

Virtually walk through dream homes with Zillow’s new A.I.-powered 3D home tours

Home sellers and real estate agents listing properties on Zillow's home marketplace now can add 3D tours for free to their listings. Zillow 3D Home uses artificial intelligence to create tours with 360-degree panoramic photos.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Volta_Free_EV_Charging_Station_with_intercharge_Logo-1
Cars

Where to go when your EV is low: Rich neighborhoods have most charging stations

If you're running low on juice in your electric vehicle, head for the rich part of town. A survey by Realtor.com found median home list prices in the 20 U.S. ZIP codes with the most EV charging stations were 2.6 times the national average.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Sonos - Google-Assistant
Smart Home

Google has tips for making your smart home more eco-friendly

Google is announcing new integrations for Google Assistant with energy and water-saving devices for Earth Day. The company is also offering tips on how to cut down on your energy bill.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
ring alarm vs nest secure review 1415 1 720x720
Smart Home

Best Buy zaps price on Nest Secure alarm, Nest Cam, and Google Home Mini bundle

Best Buy zapped the price of Nest smart home security Nest Secure Alarm and Nest Cam Outdoor bundle and added a Google Home Mini. Nest Detect sensors watch your home inside and out. Stream Nest Cam video in real-time or view clips later.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best-Google-Home-Games
Smart Home

These are the 13 best games to play on your new Google Home

Google Home is a handy device, but did you know you can play games with it? There are a ton to play, and we tested them all. Here are some of favorites that you can play on your Google Home device.
Posted By Erika Rawes
woot and newegg drop google home hub price review 1 900x600 c
Smart Home

Amazon Echo Show and Google Home Hub get huge price cuts

If you act today you can get an amazing deal on the first-gen Amazon Echo Show on Woot or the current generation Google Home Hub on Rakuten. The Echo Show works with Alexa and the Google Home Hub with Google Assistant.
Posted By Bruce Brown
deals amazon packages
Smart Home

Video doorbell alert leads homeowner to confront suspected porch pirate

Video doorbells are doing their bit to help homeowners fight back against porch pirates, as this recent incident in California shows. The motion-activated device alerted the owner, who challenged the suspect right on the doorstep.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
lg wm3900 smart home washer turbowash
Smart Home

Fast and efficient: LG’s new washer rocks the laundry in half an hour

Laundry is almost always a drag but for those with the means, LG's new high-end, Wi-Fi-enabled washing machines can deliver clean clothes in under 30 minutes using the company's new patented technology.
Posted By Clayton Moore
meal kits smaller carbon footprint than grocery shopping u mich food kit 1000x668
Smart Home

Grocery shopping wreaks greater havoc on the environment than meal kits

A study by the University of Michigan showed meal kits cause less environmental damage than meals from grocery store ingredients. According to the U-M researchers, grocery store meals produced more greenhouse gas emissions than meal kits.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon key delivery app
Smart Home

You can now have your Amazon packages delivered in your garage

Amazon is expanding its Amazon Key service with Key for Garage. Eligible Amazon Prime subscribers in 50 U.S. cities will be able to sign up, assuming they have a myQ-enabled smart garage door opener.
Posted By AJ Dellinger