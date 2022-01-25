Molekule adds an Air Score to its Air Pro purifier

Molekule, one of the leading manufacturers of air purifers, has announced a new feature for its Air Pro purifiers. This new feature, called the Molekule Air Score, provides an easy-to-understand air quality score that shows users the levels of particles and chemicals in the surrounding air.

Molekule states that the score is combined with one of their new sensors in the Air Pro purifiers. That sensor can capture nearby VOCs (volatile organic compounds like aerosol sprays or preservatives), humidity, and CO2 levels. Then, the sensor uses the data from the air to improve the device’s ‘Auto Protect’ mode, which is what the Air Pro uses to adjust fan speeds automatically.

Providing an easily readable score is vital for a multitude of reasons. For one, customers can choose how to react to the Air Score. They can either use it to better understand the air quality around them and make changes to their activities and environment or leave it for the purifier to handle with the Auto Protect mode.

As the Air Pro obtains more pollutant data over time, it improves the efficiency of Auto Protect. Using the data over time will allow the Air Pro to better detect and respond to changes in the air, which allows customers with the air they are breathing. People appreciate smart home tech because you can set it and forget it and let the technology work for you.

Lastly, the sensor helps future proof the Air Pro. Before the Air Score was created and the sensor was turned on, the engineering team included those sensors in every Air Pro. Even without the software to back up the hardware, Molekule knew the importance of fighting for clean air and knew that this sensor would eventually be critical in their mission.

Now, every customer and user of the Air Pro knows that their purifier will continually get better over time without having to worry about new accessories or purchases. And if they want to delve into the nitty-gritty of their air quality, the new Molekule Air Score will help.

