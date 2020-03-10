Dyson first created one of our favorite hair dryers, then it used air to suck up wet hair to make curls, and now it wants to help you straighten your hair, too. Today, the company released its newest product, the Corrale hair straightener, which is designed to cut the amount of damage your hair sustains from straightening by half.

One of the most innovative features of the Dyson Corrale is its flexible heating plates.

“Flat hair irons apply tension and heat only on the thickest part of the hair tress, the strands at the edges are not clamped, leaving them slack, unheated and leaving flyaways,” said founder and chief engineer James Dyson in a press release. “It requires multiple passes on the same section of hair tress to give an even look, by which time excess heat may have caused reduced strength and less gloss. We discovered that if the plates could conform to the precise profile of the tress, then with each pass we could apply the correct tension to all the hair strands. This means that we get an enhanced style and without excessive heat damage.”

The heat that is used is carefully controlled. There are three heat settings, 330 degrees Fahrenheit, 365 F and 410 F, to choose from. The Corrale monitors the heat so the temperature never goes above the chosen setting. In fact, the Corrale regulates the plate temperature 100 times a second.

Another impressive feature is Corrale’s 4-cell lithium-ion battery , which can work for 30 minutes without being plugged in. Once the battery gets low, it recharges to 90 percent in just 40 minutes and fully charges in 70 minutes. The battery isn’t a problem at the airport, either. The Corrale has a special feature that allows you to disengage the battery so you can pack it in your carry-on.

If you don’t want to mess around with charging your straightener, The Corrale can be plugged in while you use it, too. The 12.5-foot cord is plenty long enough, even for professional hair stylists.

The Dyson Corrale is available for sale now on the Dyson website, but it probably isn’t for those who occasionally straighten their hair. While it has some awesome features, it does cost around $5oo. That just may deter you from a purchase unless you’re a professional stylist or you straighten daily and need a tool that will cause less damage to your hair.

