 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This self-emptying robot vacuum is discounted from $499 to $198

Albert Bassili
By
The Eufy X9 Pro moving from carpet to hardwood.
Eufy

Cleaning up dust and debris off the floor on a regular basis can be tiring, especially if you have to come home and do all that work on your own. Luckily, robot vacuums can come to the rescue, and while they’re not the perfect cleaning devices we might have seen in cartoons from the 90s, they’re a great alternative. You also don’t have to spend a ton on a good one as prices have come down and deals have made them more affordable, like this mid-range eufy Clean L50, which usually goes for $301. Walmart is running a significant discount on the eufy Clean L50 that brings it down to just $198, which is a substantial $103 discount.

Why you should buy the eufy Clean L50

For starters, one of the great selling points of the eufy Clean L50 is its self-emptying and reasonably large capacity that should let you go 60 days or so between needing to empty it, saving you a lot of hassle in the process. It can also handle both hardwood and carpeted floors just fine, so if you have a mix of floor types, you won’t run into any snags or issues. Similarly, the Clean L50 has 4,000 Pa of suction power, which is good for a robot vacuum and should handle most debris and dit without issue. Interestingly, it also has a pet mode that empties itself out more regularly when your pets are in shedding season, so if you have a breed of dog that sheds a lot, this will be perfect for you.

Besides that, the eufy Clean L50 is also quite clever. For example, LiDAR technology lets it scan its surroundings and avoid objects, doorways, and furniture so that it’s not constantly bumping into everything like some more budget-oriented robot vacuums might. This LiDAR tech also lets it create a map of your house, which can then be used to set it up to clean specific rooms on specific schedules or stay away from specific rooms. But, even if you leave it to its own devices, it will use the map to create more efficient cleaning routines, which is pretty smart.

Related

Overall, the eufy Clean L50 is a great mid-range robot vacuum worth picking, especially with the Walmart discount that brings it down to $198. That said, if you’d like a few more options, you can take a look at these other robot vacuum deals or the overall Black Friday deals that are also going on right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
This Shark robot vacuum just had its price slashed from $249 to $129
best labor day sales on roomba deebot eufy roborock and shark robot vacuums ion rv750 wi fi connected vacuum 3

If you think you need help in keeping your floors clean, you may want to think about taking advantage of robot vacuum deals. You won't even have to spend much, because there are offers like Walmart's $120 discount for the Shark ION RV754. This brings the robot vacuum's price down to just $129, which is nearly half its original price of $249. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so if you're interested, you should complete the purchase now to be able to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Shark ION RV754 robot vacuum
The best robot vacuums make cleaning your floors very convenient, and that's something you'll also get from the Shark ION RV754. You'll be able to use either the SharkClean app on your smartphone, or voice commands through smart home devices that are powered by Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant, to initiate the cleaning process. Once it starts, it can run for up to 120 minutes before it needs to go back to its charging station, and with its onboard sensors -- which are among the features to consider in our guide on how too choose a robot vacuum -- it can avoid falling down stairs and bumping into furniture.

Read more
Best Buy shoppers love this air fryer, and it’s discounted to $50
A woman taps the outside of the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer.

Using an air fryer is popular today, largely because the machines let us get the great taste and texture of fried foods without suffering through all of the healthy-ruining oils that come with them. As we've explored the best air fryers, however, we've come to the conclusion that not all air fryers are created equal. And we're not alone in this assessment, as customers consistently appreciate using some over others as well. One such customer-loved air fryer is the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer. The best part about it? An early Black Friday deal at Best Buy sends this beloved air fryer down to $50 from $130, saving you $80. Tap the button below to check it out yourself or keep reading for more info.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer
The Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer cooks up to 6.5 pounds of food at a time over 1700W of power. There are nine preset options for popular foods like shrimp or fish, but the whole device is easily controlled by an intuitive touch panel. It's easy to clean your fingerprints off it, too, due to its stainless steel exterior and smooth-surfaced touch panel. Similarly, the interior basket and crisping tray are both dishwasher safe.

Read more
This popular Ninja air fryer just had its price slashed from $170 to $100
Ninja Air Fryer Max XL on a kitchen table with wings and fries.

Using an air fryer instead of going for the traditional deep frying can be much healthier, and with so many great options to pick from, you're certainly spoiled for choice. For example, if you want something well suited to cooking for two or more people, then the Ninja Max XL Air Fryer has an absolute ton of space inside. And, while it usually goes for $170, Amazon has heavily discounted it to $100, meaning you get some great savings if you opt to go with the Ninja Max.

Why you should buy the Ninja Max XL Air Fryer
The XL name on the Ninja Max is no joke, with a massive 5.5-quart fryer for you to work with, and can fit about three pounds of french fries or chicken wings, which is more than enough for a couple of people. It can also reach a blistering 450 degrees of heat, and with the powerful fan that circulates the air, you'll get great coverage while cooking everything much faster. You can also opt to cook with heat as low as 105 degrees, so if you need a light roast or fry, then you can get that, too. Luckily, there are a lot of modes you can pick from, including air roast, air broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate, so it's quite versatile.

Read more