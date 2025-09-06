 Skip to main content
Eufy’s stair-climbing robot vacuum might finally convince me to buy one

Eufy MarsWalker starting to climb stairs
Jasmine Mannan / Digital Trends
Updated less than 42 minutes ago

IFA 2025 has blessed us with a whole boat load of new products in the tech and gaming space. Smart home and AI have dominated the trade show and of course the case is no different when it comes to vacuum cleaners.

While Samsung unveiled an extremely expensive robot vacuum which doubled as a home monitor system, Eufy – otherwise known as Anker’s smart home brand – decided to go in actual useful direction as it showcased its latest robot vacuum.

Its latest cleaner, the Eufy S2 Pro Omni, can’t actually climb stairs on it own. However, pair Eufy’s newest creation with the MarsWalker – another robot which was released alongside it, and suddenly you can have robots climbing stairs in your home.

The MarsWalker functions a bit like a stairlift, allowing the Eufy S2 Pro Omni (or other Eufy products) to drive inside before it extends out some legs and climbs its way up the stairs.

Your vacuum is then released and can go about cleaning the second story of your home.

Eufy MarsWalker going up stairs with a robot vacuum inside at IFA 2025.
The Eufy MarsWalker is an absolute gaming changing product for me. Jasmine Mannan / Digital Trends

Once it’s done, it can easily drive itself back into the MarsWalker which will take it back downstairs. Both devices can then park themselves up in their own separate charging stations.

A horrifying reality check

Despite technology always advancing right underneath our noses, I feel like I’m extremely clued in about how far AI and Smart home products have come. It’s my job to know these things after all.

However, watching the Eufy S2 Pro Omni and accompanying MarsWalker in action at IFA was a horrifying reality check that maybe smart home vacuums are slowly becoming intelligent enough to justify the purchase.

I have always been a firm hater of robot vacuums. While they seem great in theory, I live in a two storey house. It has felt like more effort investing in a vacuum only to then have to drag it up and down the stairs anyway instead of just grabbing my Dyson off of the wall when I need to.

I’ll be honest, I was pretty close to buying one recently and the reason I didn’t was solely because my partner made a joke about having to buy two – one for upstairs and one for downstairs.

The MarsWalker might just be the product that has convinced me that a robot vacuum is actually worth it.

Eufy Omni S2 robot vac entering the MarsWalker
Jasmine Mannan / Digital Trends

Watching it an action truly showcased how seamless it was. And don’t be fooled, while this may appear to be a bit of a clunky piece of kit – it can zip up a flight of stairs quite quickly.

The only downside of the MarsWalker at the moment is the lack of confirmed pricing. If this thing makes a hefty dent in your wallet – it literally could make more sense to buy two robot vacuums, particularly if you opt for more budget friendly ones.

While it’s not confirmed exactly which models just yet, Eufy has stated that the MarsWalker will be compatible with other robot vacuums from their line – not just the Eufy S2 Pro Omni.

If you’re already invested in the Eufy robot vacuum ecosystem, then the MarsWalker could potentially be a great addition to your smart home set up.

Both the MarsWalker and Eufy S2 Pro Omni are slated for a Spring 2026 release – with pricing likely to be confirmed closer to the time.

Early verdict

Overall, the MarsWalker is genuinely ground-breaking and feels like it was made just for me. It has solved the one major issue I had with robot vacuum cleaners and does it exceptionally well based on what I saw first-hand at IFA.

This thing can automatically load a robot vacuum, carry up the stairs quickly and easily and then park itself up to be charged.

However, with no confirmed price point just yet, it’s hard to determine if this is a worthwhile product to pick up. You may be better off picking up two cheaper robot vacuums – we’ll just have to wait and see.

