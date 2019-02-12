Digital Trends
Smart Home

Ford’s ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half

Trevor Mogg
By

Anyone who has shared a bed knows how annoying it can sometimes be when, in the middle of the night, you wake up to find yourself perched precariously on the outer edge of the mattress having been pushed there by your bed-hogging partner.

The slumber-related squeeze pretty much guarantees you a rotten night’s sleep, leaving you feeling drained and lethargic for the whole of the following day.

Well, Ford appears to have come up with the perfect solution for dealing with these so-called “space invaders.” Drawing on skills learned in the autonomous-car space, the automaker has designed the “lane-keeping bed” to ensure that “even the most selfish bed mate stays ‘in lane’ through the night.”

The ingenious contraption essentially rolls selfish sleepers back into their rightful place on their side of the bed, meaning you won’t be rudely awoken every half hour as they shift, shove, and shuffle their way into your own space.

Ford’s smart bed uses pressure sensors to identify when someone has strayed from their side of the mattress. When activated, an integrated conveyor belt gently returns the other person to their side. Clever, eh?

The “lane-keeping” system is a safety-focused, driver-assist technology that’s already incorporated into most of Ford’s vehicles. It works using sensors that analyze approaching road markings. If they detect the car veering off course, the system gently guides it back into the correct lane by “nudging” the steering wheel in the appropriate direction. Ford says the technology complements other camera-based systems that help prevent drivers from accidentally straying out of their lane.

Ford is fast getting a reputation for quirky, attention-grabbing inventions that serve to highlight its car technology. Remember, for example, its sleep-inducing crib that simulates the gentle hum and vibrations of a moving car? Or the noise-canceling dog kennel designed to keep canines stress-free in noisy environments?

‘Sleeping two in a bed can be problematic’

Before embarking on the creation of its latest invention, Ford’s engineering team got in touch with Dr. Neil Stanley, an independent sleep expert and author of How to Sleep Well, to learn more about the importance of a good night’s rest and how sleeping two in a bed can sometimes be problematic.

“When sleeping together, many couples each have less space than a small child has in a single bed,” Stanley said. “Humans are most vulnerable when sleeping, so we’re programmed to wake when something or someone touches us unexpectedly. If someone moves onto your side of the bed, this defense mechanism will kick in and you’ll have a broken night, often while they continue to sleep soundly. I’ve seen it ruin relationships.”

Now, if Ford’s invention sounds like the bed of your dreams, then you’ll need to persuade the company to commercialize it, as it’s only a prototype for now.

After that, all we’ll need is a surefire way to end snoring.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The hottest of all Mini hatches is coming with a Batman-approved design
Up Next

Own a drone? New rule means you have to change the way IDs are displayed
Under Armour Recovery Sheets
Deals

Sleep soreness away with Under Armour Recovery Sheets, on sale now

Under Armour Recovery Sheets feature unique technologies that can speed your body’s post-workout healing process, and they’re on sale right now at discounts of up to $87. Read on to find out how these innovative sheets work (and how you…
Posted By Lucas Coll
eight sleep introduces pod smart mattress the image 8
Smart Home

Eight Sleep’s Pod bed keeps you cool (or warm) and tells you how you’re sleeping

Americans are chronically sleep deprived and startup Eight Sleep wants to change that. The company recently announced The Pod, a biometric-tracking, temperature-regulating smart mattress.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
best sound machines for sleep benjamin combs 28896 unsplash
Deals

The best sound machines to help you fall (and stay) asleep

Whether you find that sleep better with white noise, rain sounds, or deep sleep music, there’s a sound machine on the market that will be able to help you catch more z’s in no time at all.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
Best Alarm Clock Apps
Mobile

Wake up right (and rested) with the best alarm clock apps for Android and iOS

Have you mastered the fine art of hitting the snooze button with your eyes closed? If you're rushing out the door after you've snoozed one too many times, it's time to step up your game. Here are the best alarm clock apps.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Eero WiFi System review
Smart Home

Amazon to add home mesh router maker Eero to its smart home ecosystem

Amazon will acquire the Eero mesh Wi-Fi router system brand. After the deal clears regulatory hurdles, Amazon will own another piece of a complete smart home package. Eero's Wi-Fi infrastructure covers the whole house with fast internet.
Posted By Bruce Brown
august white limited smart lock 2e0a6190 3
Smart Home

August celebrates No. 1 ranking with white, limited-edition smart lock

One billion lock operations is a pretty huge milestone for a smart home manufacturer and the top-selling brand, August, is celebrating by releasing a limited edition version of its classic smart lock - in white.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Emerging Tech

Atomo’s ‘molecular coffee’ is brewed without needing to harvest coffee beans

Coffee beans, huh? Who needs ‘em? Apparently not the folks behind Seattle-based startup Atomo, who claim to have created a cup of "molecular coffee" that requires no beans to be harvested.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
how to descale a Keurig
Smart Home

Is your Keurig not working properly? Here's how to descale your coffee machine

Here's how to descale a Keurig in your home or office. When scale builds up inside a Keurig, the coffeemaker might start more slowly and struggle to properly pour a cup of coffee. Use these tips to address the issue.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon v8 absolute cordless stick yellow
Smart Home

Review board says Dyson should cease unsubstantiated vacuum claims

The National Advertising Review Board recommended Dyson make three changes to claims about suction power, running time, and battery technology for its V8 cordless vacuums. Dyson agreed to the recommendations.
Posted By Bruce Brown
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick 3
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Dyson and Hoover vacuums by up to $160

Hoover and Dyson are two of the most popular vacuum brands on the market right now, and with savings up to $160, Amazon is offering some of the best prices on the web. These vacuum deals are definitely worth a look.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Smart Home

Need to dry your locks? Here are the best hairdryers in every price range

Whether your hair is straight, wavy, long, or short, a hairdryer can make life easier (and get you dry quickly). Here are some of the best hairdryers on the market, with different price points.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
ecovacs deebot 711 review feat
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on robot vacuums in time for Valentine’s Day

Treat yourself this Valentine's Day to smart home tech that will make your life so much easier. Amazon is slashing the prices on robot vacuums like our recommended favorite Ecovacs Deebot N79S. Ditch the cables with a self-cleaning robot…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
amazon buys whole foods market
Smart Home

Amazon’s Whole Foods raises hundreds of prices, from ice cream to soap

Whole Foods Market raised prices on hundreds of items, citing higher ingredient, packaging, and transportation costs. When Amazon bought Whole Foods, the promise of lower prices attracted customers; that glow may diminish with price bumps.
Posted By Bruce Brown
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which smart home speaker is better?

We put the two most popular smart home speakers -- the Google Home Mini and the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot -- together and tested them on appearance, audio, and abilities. So which should you buy? Find out how they did in our showdown.
Posted By Terry Walsh