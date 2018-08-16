Digital Trends
Smart Home

Hands-on with the Glas, the most beautiful thermostat you’ve ever seen

Jeremy Kaplan
By
1 of 13
GLAS thermostat
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends
GLAS thermostat
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends
GLAS thermostat
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends
GLAS thermostat
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends
GLAS thermostat
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends
GLAS thermostat
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends
GLAS thermostat
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends
GLAS thermostat
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends
GLAS thermostat
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends
GLAS thermostat
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends
GLAS thermostat
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends
GLAS thermostat
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends
GLAS thermostat
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends

Look out, Nest. You’ve got some unlikely competition: Cortana.

Johnson Controls, which invented the electric room thermostat back in 1885, today opened the doors for consumers to buy the next-generation Glas smart thermostat, the company’s answer to Nest, Ecobee, Honeywell and basically every other smart thermostat company that sought to turn that simple round dial on the wall on its ear. Behind the doors: the most beautiful thermostat you’ll ever lay eyes on.

The Glas consists of a 6-inch wide plastic base about the size of an eyeglass case with a a translucent OLED touchscreen rising from it — the first such screen we’ve ever seen on a piece of consumer electronics. The display shows current temperatures and lets you adjust them, of course, but it also shows air quality and energy savings, and lets you adjust various settings.

In a private demonstration, Digital Trends had a chance to test out the device and screen, and found it to be peppy and responsive to the finger, thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Icons on screen were easy to view, and the menu system was intuitive and logically laid out. Subtle animations danced on the screen to show when the system was heating or cooling, or to show that the system was responding to a finger-press. Much like the Nest, the Glas thermostat should help you save energy (and therefore money) by proactively changing its settings based on its environment.

The Glas will be the very first thermostat to feature a Cortana integration.

The Glas is notable for built-in support for Microsoft’s virtual assistant Cortana (who stacks up surprisingly well against the competition). This partnership allowed Johnson Controls to build a fairly advanced scheduler that can sync with Microsoft Outlook, though the on-screen display is far more elegant than the productivity app.

Glas isn’t a one-trick pony, of course; the smart thermostat also works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, giving consumers a range of voice-control choices. We didn’t have a chance to out any of the voice control features, but Glas owners should be able to adjust the temperature by asking their Amazon Echo or Google Home device.

Created by Johnson Controls, Glas will depend upon Microsoft’s Windows 10 IoT Core operating system, and will be the very first thermostat to feature a Cortana integration. But it certainly won’t be the only smart home appliance that will tout Microsoft’s AI assistant. Microsoft has announced plans to bring Cortana to a host of devices, including refrigerators, toasters, and more.

The Snapdragon processor and integrated Internet connection make it a cinch for Johnson Controls to upgrade the device, and needless to say, the company envisions this as a platform. If a host of similarly attractive devices follow, color us interested. Folks will be able to control Glas via mobile, tablet, or web browser, and mobile apps are already available to download for iOS and Android. The Windows 10 app, ironically enough, isn’t live yet, but is “expected soon in the Microsoft Store.”

The Glas smart thermostat is available now online at glas.johnsoncontrols.com and at Amazon.com for $319. It will begin shipping on August 24.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'John Wick 3: Parabellum' -- here's everything we know so far
Up Next

Sporty electrified Infiniti Prototype 10 concept headed to Pebble Beach
Smart Home

The Glas thermostat is now available and works with Cortana, Alexa, and Google

Microsoft just debuted its very own smart thermostat (the first that it's created), and of course, it can be controlled via voice with Microsoft's virtual assistant Cortana. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
apple car news 3 970x647 c 720x720
Cars

Apple Car may make its debut in the middle of the next decade

Apple likely won't become a full-fledged manufacturer like General Motors or Ford, but the tech giant is diving into the auto industry pool. Here's everything we know about the company's automotive efforts.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Ronan Glon
Galaxy Note 9 fingerprint sensor and lenses
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs. Apple iPhone X: Battle of the ultra-premium smartphones

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the company's latest ultra-premium smartphone. The device boasts top-tier specs, an excellent design, and more. But can it take out the Apple iPhone X, Apple's own ultra-premium device?
Posted By Christian de Looper
galaxy x
Mobile

Samsung confirms the debut of its foldable smartphone isn't far away

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years now and a folding smartphone might finally become a reality. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy F, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman
best office chairs
Smart Home

Get the support you deserve at work in one of the best office chairs

Sitting at the office all day can be tough on more than just your back. Check out our picks for the best office chairs, whether you're in the market for something basic or a bit more luxurious.
Posted By Gia Liu
art machine swirling galaxy 422 auto kopie
Emerging Tech

Be a master of your own ever-changing ‘galaxy’ with this kinetic wall art

Art Machine is a stunning work of kinetic art that looks like a continuously swirling galaxy or turbulent weather formation viewed through a ship's porthole. Check it out in all its glory.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
weplenish java amazon dash wp 39 1 full black
Smart Home

Amazon Dash-powered WePlenish smart pantry device orders snacks, coffee, more

A Florida-based startup has started taking pre-orders for its new smart pantry, the WePlenish Java Smart Container, which can automatically order snacks and coffee when supplies start to run low.
Posted By Clayton Moore
airbnb accessibility filters for guests with disabilities room
News

Airbnb wants to make it much easier for you to plan a trip with your buddies

Airbnb is planning a bunch of new features that'll make arranging trips with friends and family a much more collaborative experience. It includes a way to add co-travelers to a trip so you can more easily develop an itinerary.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
trulia neighborhoods digital experience group 1
Smart Home

Trulia enables homeseekers to know the neighborhood with a new app feature

Trulia Neighborhoods is taking a closer look at neighborhoods with a new digital experience, Trulia Neighborhoods, that aims to use multimedia to depict the local character of American communities.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Echo Button
Smart Home

The best dorm gadgets of 2018

Want to outfit your dorm or college apartment with only the best (and coolest) tech? Take a look at the best dorm gadgets for 2018, from excellent cooking gadgets to the latest phone tech - and everything in between.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Nixplay Iris review
Photography

The Nixplay Iris might just make digital picture frames cool again

The digital picture frame's popularity has fizzled because of time-consuming updates and low quality -- but can a Wi-Fi connected frame change that? The Nixplay Iris is an 8-inch smart digital picture frame that wireless updates photos.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
saint louis univesity 2300 echos slu alexa
Smart Home

Alexa goes to college as Saint Louis University puts an Echo in every dorm room

Smart speakers have been deployed on campus before but Saint Louis University is going all in by providing an Amazon Echo Dot to every on-campus living space on campus, totaling over 2,300 devices.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best toaster ovens the hamilton beach easy reach oven with convection thumb
Smart Home

We’re lovin’ these toaster ovens that do way more than brown bread

Are you looking for a toaster oven that can make jerky or steam vegetables? Do you need a dedicated countertop appliance for making pizza? Fortunately, these toaster ovens provide a wide array of functionality.
Posted By Gia Liu
lyd no spill
Emerging Tech

Lyd is a battery-powered, ‘no-spill’ bottle that is activated by your lips

Lyd is a battery-powered bottle that’s something like a sippy cup for adults. Its no-spill solution is a specialized lid that uses an algorithm to detect when your lips are on the bottle.
Posted By Dyllan Furness