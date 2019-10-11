We’re only days away from Google’s annual hardware event, where it’s expected to unveil a range of new products including the second-gen Home Mini. But before that, the search engine giant appears eager to get rid of its first-gen Home Mini stock.

Based on several reports sent to AndroidPolice, Google is giving away free Home Minis to YouTube Premium users through the Google Assistant. The prompt to claim the gift is popping up randomly and we couldn’t reproduce it ourselves. The promotion, for now, looks to be limited to customers in the United States. It’s unclear at this point whether the offer will expand to more countries and Google products.

Google is waiving the entire $49 price tag of the Home Mini. However, the lucky users do need to pay for the shipping, which should cost about $5 depending on the location.

There are two ways YouTube Premium subscribers can check whether they’re eligible. You can simply fire up the YouTube app or swipe up on the Google Assistant on an Android phone. Winners should see a “Get free gift” option. Tap that, enter your shipping address, and that’s about it.

This isn’t the first time Google has given away complimentary Home Minis to its users. The company has previously treated YouTube Premium and Google One customers as well.

Most of Google’s revenues come from its advertising business, which relies heavily on users’ personal data. Therefore, while you won’t be paying the $49 price, you’ll be giving away your private information, which to Google is eventually worth a lot more. When you speak to a Home device, Google also permanently stores a voice recording of your query.

Google’s hardware conference takes place on October 15. In addition to a new Home (Nest) Mini, it will be taking the wraps off the much-leaked Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go, Pixel Buds 2, and possibly more.

Leaks suggest the new Google Home Mini will have proximity sensors that will allow users to perform actions such as playing or pausing music by simply waving their hand over the device. It’s also rumored to feature a built-in wall mount and a standard audio port.

