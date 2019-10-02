Google has announced that it’s going to be holding an event on October 15, and it’s almost certainly going to throw a spotlight on the Google Pixel 4 smartphone. These events rarely only launch a single device, however, and there’s a very strong chance Google will use it to debut the Google Pixel Buds 2, the next generation of its wireless earbuds. Unlike the heavily leaked Pixel 4, about which we already know so much, very little has slipped out about the Pixel Buds 2, even whether that’s what Google is going to call them.

Why do we believe the Pixel Buds 2 are soon to arrive? It’s been a year since Google introduced the original Pixel Buds, its first set of wireless earbuds. At the time, they were met with a decidedly mixed reaction. People were surprised they weren’t a true wireless design like the Apple AirPods, which had already set the standard for companion earbuds. There were issues with audio lag, and comfort and fit were not as good as we had already become accustomed to on competitive products. Google is not the kind of company to take these kinds of critiques lying down, so you know there’s a new-and-improved model in the works.

It’s also been reported by 9to5Google that the company is indeed planning to launch these next-gen earbuds “soon,” though we’ve been unable to verify this report and the source of the information is still anonymous. It’s hardly a long shot. The real question isn’t so much “will Google launch the Pixel Buds 2?” as it is “will the Pixel Buds 2 have what it takes to compete?” In a market that has become even more fiercely contested since the launch of the Pixel Buds, Google had better bring its A game.

What will it take?

Shortly after we reviewed the original Pixel Buds, we developed a list of the five things the next Pixel Buds would need to beat the AirPods. That analysis identified true wireless, battery life, fit, charging case, and better sound and features as the areas most in need of an overhaul. More than a year later, we still think these are the must-have improvements. But there’s a lot more that needs to happen.

Since April 2018, true wireless earbuds have seen an explosion of enhancements. Battery life is up to 10 hours and beyond, really good water-resistance is becoming mainstream, sound quality and wireless connection quality have both improved, and nearly every model offers some kind of voice assistant access. Some even come with noise cancellation.

For the Google Pixel Buds 2 to have a real shot at success, they’ll need to ditch the neck cord in favor of a true wireless design. Battery life should sit closer to the 10-hour mark than the five-hour mark. If Microsoft’s new Surface Earbuds can do it, we see no reason why Google can’t make this happen too.

Apple’s latest AirPods offer hands-free access to Siri. Given how much more capable the Google Assistant is, it deserves the same ease of access. While some reviewers praised the Pixel Buds for their sound quality, we didn’t think they sounded any better than the AirPods — not exactly a high bar to meet. Given that Google owns a streaming music service, shouldn’t its buds be awesome for listening to tunes?

Of course, the real trick will be to offer all of this while keeping the Pixel Buds 2 at a reasonable price. At $159, the Pixel Buds were a good — but not a great — value. Google will have to decide how it wants to price the Pixel Buds 2 in light of the fact that Amazon’s new Echo Buds are going on sale at $130, while the Surface Earbuds cost $249. If Google could offer better battery life and sound quality than Apple’s wirelessly charging $199 AirPods, but at the same or a lower price, it could have a real winner on its hands.

Check back with us on October 15 to find out exactly what Google has planned for the coming year, whether it’s phones, earbuds, or something else altogether.

Editors' Recommendations