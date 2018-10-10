Digital Trends
Smart Home

After the launch of the Hub, the Google Home App gets a major overhaul

Clayton Moore
By
google home hub review hands on 5084

Google’s grand plan for the smart home is coming together this week so, naturally, after its big hardware event in New York City this week, it makes sense that its software is getting a big upgrade as well. Quietly announced in the wake of the widely anticipated Google Home Hub announcement, the company revealed a fairly major overhaul of its Google Home App not only to take advantage of new devices like the hub and its new Pixel smartphones but also to reduce some of the hassles of smart home technology that can pose hurdles to the technology’s adoption.

One of the most pestering things about smart home technology for us is the proliferation of apps out there. It’s great for everybody to have produced more than 10,000 smart home devices but every single one of them has a proprietary app to run the things. Google is doing their best to fix this conundrum by putting all of your smart home devices under a single umbrella. The new Google Home App features a prominent tab that includes a breakdown of your entire smart home by room and device.

Google was pushing the artificial intelligence parts of its platform pretty hard in New York and that technology seems to be invading the smart home as well. The new and improved Google Home App can use shortcuts to activate multiple commands, as would be expected, but the app can also automatically generate quick actions like turning on and off lights and broadcasting commands to other devices based on your behavior and routines.

For a couple of generations who are dealing not only with young children but also aging family members, Google has smartly added a feature to let users remotely monitor and control other family members’ smart homes. They’ve also added a feature to let users connect with more tech-savvy family members to help them set up their smart home devices.

Naturally, all of these features and commands can be accessed remotely via the Google Home App on any connected device, be it a smartphone or the many tablets and touchscreens that seem to multiply by the day. You can check in on any of your connected smart homes from wherever you are and make adjustments on the fly.

In terms of the control scheme itself, the new Google Home App also goes out of its way to make Google Assistant easier to access and use — in fact, the Google Assistant is accessible right from the app. The Google Home support page has also been updated to support playback speed controls for news and podcasts. Specifically, users can play at double the speed, ‘play slower or faster,’ or play at half speed. Audiobook users will be familiar with this feature but this is the first time it’s been available for news and podcasts. Users can also ask Google Home to read news about a specific topic.

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything you need to know
june smart oven partners whole foods intelligent home do it all 750
Smart Home

Whole Foods built a new annex in your kitchen, thanks to smart oven June

Amazon-owned Whole Foods Markets has partnered with seven-function smart oven maker June to integrate the grocery store's 365 Everyday Value foods and products in June's preprogrammed, chef-prepared menus.
Posted By Bruce Brown
cast iron skillet how to 39969484 on rustic wood background top view
Smart Home

It's time to get your favorite cast-iron skillet in top cooking condition

One of the best things about cast-iron pans is the natural non-stick surface, or seasoning, that makes the skillet cook delicious food so easily. Here's how to season a cast-iron pan.
Posted By Erika Rawes
lg smart kitchen appliances supprt innit sidechef oven status copy
News

LG is making cooking easy with added support for Innit and SideChef

LG's line of smart kitchen appliances now have the ability to guide you through your meal preparation. The company announced new support for Innit and SideChef, two popular guided cooking services.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
igloohome smart padlock 1
Smart Home

The Igloohome Smart Padlock protects your stuff with PIN codes, Bluetooth keys

Igloohome just launched an Indiegogo crowd-funding campaign for its Smart Padlock, which opens with PIN codes or Bluetooth keys. Owners have a PIN code and set temporary codes for others such as delivery people or Airbnb guests.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ge lighting google offer made for smart bulbs br30sleepbulb
Smart Home

GE and Google make using your smart bulbs as easy as saying, ‘Hey, Google’

Google and GE partnered together to offer the first Made-for-Google smart bulbs. These bulbs easily connect to Google Assistant without the use of a hub. A starter kit will be available on October 22 for $55.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
google pixel 3 slate home hub photo galleries stand hands on 5118
Mobile

The Google Pixel Stand turns your Android phone into an Assistant-powered hub

Google has taken the wraps off of the new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and alongside them, the Google Pixel Stand. The Pixel Stand turns an Android phone into a Google Assistant hub, allowing you to see important information at a glance.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Home Hub
Smart Home

The Google Home Hub doesn’t have a camera. Here’s why that’s a good thing

Bucking the smart display trend, Google's new $149 Home Hub smart display surprisingly doesn't have a camera. We think a camera-less Google smart speaker with a screen is a good thing, and here's why.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
google home hub specs roundup hands on 5082
Smart Home

The Google Home Hub smart display and speaker lacks a camera by design

It doesn't have a camera, but it does have a 7-inch screen with Google Assistant built-in. And at $149, the Google Home Hub is priced to compete with the Amazon Echo Show and Lenovo Smart Display. Here's what else we know about the device.
Posted By Clayton Moore
spooky halloween lighting haunted house
Smart Home

Freak out your friends with these top tech-related Halloween decorations

Halloween is just around the corner and decorating is half the fun. From a drone ghost to an animated zombie, adding tech to your Halloween décor will elevate your home to the next level.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Pixel 3
Mobile

Here’s everything Google announced at its October 9 event

Google's October 2018 hardware event is over, and though it was short, it left us with an awful lot to talk about. But if you didn't catch the livestream or the updates, it's easy to catch up on the reveals.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Mobile

Pixel 3, Home Hub, and Pixel Slate — our first look at all Google’s new devices

Google has taken the wraps off of a slew of new devices, including the Pixel 3 smartphones, Google Home Hub smart display, Google Pixel Slate tablet, and more. We were at the event, and took a ton of photos of all of Google's new products.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google home hub review hands on 5084
Product Review

Google cares, so it made sure the Home Hub doesn’t scare

Google’s newest smart home device has a screen, but it avoids the other feature that usually accompanies one — a camera. In an effort to make the Home Hub more friendly and attractive to the privacy-minded, it shutters a shutter and…
Posted By Andy Boxall
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
best of ces 2018 ge appliances kitchen hub top tech winner
News

GE Appliances augments its new smart kitchen hub with SideChef

Sidechef is an incredibly handy app for home cooks because of its ability to access more than 5,000 recipes and now home cooks will be able to access the app in the smart kitchen via GE Appliances' new kitchen hub.
Posted By Clayton Moore