A massive Google Home outage began on June 3, but has been fixed

Why it matters to you As smart as our virtual assistants are, they're not infallible, and last weekend really proved that the case.

If your smart home hub from Google wasn’t so smart last weekend, don’t worry — you weren’t alone. Rather, there was a Google Home outage over the weekend, and apparently, there was a “nearly 100 percent failure rate,” as per Android Police. Alas, even the brightest of our virtual assistants have off days, and for Google, that day happened rather recently.

The outage occurred at a rather inopportune moment, as Google had very recently lauded the various capabilities and fancy features of Google Assistant and its smart home hub at I/O. But many users suddenly found themselves unable to interact with their devices, with messages like “There was a glitch, try again,” popping up with alarming frequency at a time when many users were relaxing at home instead of toiling away in their offices.

In fact, this problem first appeared late last month. At the time, a Google Home representative replied to a complaint on the Google Home Help Forum, “We are actively investigating this matter and we greatly appreciate all the feedback and reports from everyone. Please bear with us while we continue to work on this.”