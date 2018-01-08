Gourmia can replace all your kitchen tools with one Assistant-powered appliance

Cooking at home will soon be as easy as ordering from a restaurant, particularly now that kitchen appliance maker Gourmia has combined its already smart tools with the power of Google Assistant. At CES 2018, the company debuted a number of new items with Google Home integrations, as well as a new Gourmia app that allows you to control multiple appliance at once.

“As with just about everything else in the world, kitchens are becoming a part of our connected lives that can be controlled by our smartphones and voice commands,” Gourmia founder Heshy Biegeleisen said. “Our Internet of Things products offer some of the most innovative, easy-to-use kitchen appliances that make cooking enjoyable, hassle-free, and smart. We are excited to have been working with Google to develop these five new items, which allows cooks to give the appliances specific verbal cooking commands through Google Assistant.”

Perhaps the most comprehensive new appliance is the Gourmia GKM9000, effectively an entire kitchen in one countertop appliance. With a color touchscreen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, an integrated scale for accurate measuring, as well as blades that can stir, chop, and whip, there’s little the GKM9000 can’t do. Whether you need to cook, bake, steam, sauté, sous vide, grind, mix, puree, knead, or something else entirely, this tool can handle everything from prep to presentation.

Thanks to its 100 preloaded recipes and storage to handle some of your own personal favorites, this may just replace your food processor, stove, and all other tools in your kitchen. And of course, now that it has Google Assistant built in, the GKM9000 can also keep you abreast of the weather, news, and more, effectively replacing your smartphone, too. You can also use Assistant to control other parts of your home, like your thermostat and lights, or have it preheat your oven, or order you an Uber.

If you don’t need quite so comprehensive a tool, however, Gourmia is showing off a number of other smart kitchen appliances that can all be controlled by just one app (as well as Google Assistant). There’s the Air Fryer with the Ready-View Camera, which will allow you to watch from a smartphone as your food fries with minimal amounts of oil. Or, you can check out the Electric Smart Pot Pressure Cooker, which boasts 13 functions including cooking, sautéing, and steaming, and claims to reduce cooking time by up to 70 percent. Alternatively, you can grab the Sous Vide and Multi Cooker, an 11-in-one tool that allows you to sous vide, roast, bake, sauté, steam, and slow cook with its 1,500 watts of power and 6.5-quart nonstick aluminum pot. And finally, there’s the Smart Coffee Maker, which will grind beans exactly the way you want them, and bring your water to the ideal temperature for your perfect cup of Joe.

The Gourmia IoT-empowered mobile kitchen app, which can be used with all the aforementioned products, helps users manage recipes, cook safely, remotely monitor cooking progress, and keep tabs on every family member and friend’s food preferences. The free app is available on both the iTunes Store and Google Play Store.