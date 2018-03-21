HelloFresh and Green Chef join forces, bringing organic goods to easy cooking

Share

Two popular meal kits are joining forces. On Tuesday, HelloFresh announced its acquisition of Green Chef, which means the convenient meal preparation service is now also offering vegan, gluten-free, Keto, and Paleo meals. So if you’re looking for convenience that is also diet-specific, this latest deal may just be the best thing that’s ever happened to your stomach.

HelloFresh, which has long established itself as the most straightforward meal kit on the market, is now adding Green Chef’s organic menus to provide more optionality for you. “Our customers are at the center of our thinking when it comes to offering great dinner experiences. Green Chef has a groundbreaking approach to its organic menus and will be the perfect addition to HelloFresh’s meal plans,” said Tobias Hartmann, President for North America at HelloFresh. “HelloFresh will now offer the most customized meal choices to customers and we are excited to welcome Green Chef’s talented team and production resources to HelloFresh.”

While you might think that all meal kits are created equal, Green Chef has proven that this is not quite the case. The company has prided itself on offering 100 percent organic dishes, even down to the sauces and dressings included in the kits. Moreover, Green Chef is friendly to a wide range of dietary restrictions, making it quite easy to feed even the pickiest of dinner guests. When we tried out Green Chef in 2017, we noted that although the “recipes can get complex … many ingredients come ready-made, and most of the work involves chopping, sautéing, and finishing up the recipe.”

“We were the first certified organic and gluten-free meal kit company in the U.S., an important distinction to consumers who are committed to eating organically or are sensitive to gluten,” said Michael Joseph, Chief Executive Officer of Green Chef. “With HelloFresh, we will only further amplify our mission to give consumers across the country a simple way to eat and live healthier.”

As a result of the acquisition, HelloFresh will gain a new office and production facility in Colorado, and will be integrating the Green Chef team into its operations and culinary functions. And that means that you will soon be able to enjoy more organic goods from your favorite straightforward meal kit.