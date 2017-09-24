See how that couch would like in your living room in AR with Ikea Place

Why it matters to you Don't want to buy that couch without seeing it in your living room first? Ikea Place can help.

Anticipating poor design choices before you ever make them can be key to ensuring that you never again bring an ugly couch into your home. With a new app with Ikea, you can use augmented reality to “see” potential pieces of furniture in your home before pulling out your credit card, and save yourself a whole lot of consternation when it comes to (re)decorating your home.

Thanks to Ikea Place, customers will be able to experience and experiment with furniture from the retailer. You can place chairs, desks, and just about anything else in your kitchen, backyard, or heck, on the street, just to see how it all looks.

“Ikea Place makes it easier to make buying decisions in your own place, to get inspired and try many different products, styles and colors in real-life settings with a swipe of your finger. Augmented reality and virtual reality will be a total game changer for retail in the same way as the internet. Only this time, much faster,” Michael Valdsgaard, Leader Digital Transformation at Inter Ikea Systems, said in a release.

All items available in the app promise to be true to scale so you can ensure that you’re seeing precisely how an armchair would look in that particular corner of your room. Ikea Place claims to automatically scale products based on a room’s dimensions with up to 98 percent accuracy. Moreover, Ikea claims that the AR technology is precise enough to allow customers to see the texture of a fabric, and even the interplay of light and shadows on potential furnishings.

To use the app, simply scan the floor of a room, browse the list of products available in the app, and select the product you’d like to place. At launch, Ikea will have more than 2,000 products available on the app, and moving forward, the company says that the app will “play a key role in the launch of new product lines.”

The app will be available in the Apple store beginning in late September, and will require iOS 11 to function.

“Now, technology has caught up with our ambition. AR lets us redefine the experience for furniture retail once more, in our restless quest to create a better everyday life for everyone, everywhere,” Valdsgaard concluded.