Instant Pot sous vide appliance puts the coup de grâce on alternative cookers

Bruce Brown
By

Are you ready for new cookware but stuck deciding between a sous vide appliance and an Instant Pot multifunction cooker? Why not choose both? The Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator works with any Instant Pot pressure cooker for evenly cooked meals.

You don’t have to use the Accu Slim Sous Vide water heater with an Instant Pot. You can use any 6- to 8-quart cooking pot with the device as long as you can clamp the Accu Slim to the side. The device is 2.5 inches in diameter and 12.9-inches tall. The pot holding clamp adds 2.1 inches to the handle, for a 4.6-inch total front-to-back measurement only at that point.

instant pot accu slim sous vide immersion circulator accuslim onangle water
Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator – 3/4 side view attached to a cooking pot

Many original Instant Pot multifunction cooker owners fall within the enthusiast-to-raging-fan end of the opinion spectrum. Therefore, it’s a fair bet the manufacturer figures the bulk of Accu Slim buyers will already own an Instant Pot. Brand passion and trust often carry over to new products.

The Instant Pot is a phenomenon, selling in the millions of units to fans and converts who appreciate its versatility and programming capabilities. Launches for Instant Pot accessories, cookbooks, and even celebrity chef editions like Walmart’s Pioneer Women design are newsworthy in themselves for this pressure cooker with a seemingly endless bag of tricks.

Sous vide cooking involves placing food in vacuum-sealed plastic pouches immersed in water. The sous vide device keeps the water temperature at the precise level. The advantages of sous vide preparation are evenly cooked food with all vitamins, minerals, and juices retained. Fans of the sous vide claim food cooked with this method are healthier, more tender, and tastier than with other cooking styles.

1 of 2
instant pot accu slim sous vide immersion circulator accuslim hero 1
Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator - side view
instant pot accu slim sous vide immersion circulator accuslim closeupfacia water
Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator - top view in a pot of water

The Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator looks like a lightsaber. From the top down, in operating position, the Accu Slims components consist of a control panel display, a rubber-coated main body, a pot holding clamp, a removable heating element cover, and water flow channels at the bottom. Handy minimum and maximum water level markers let you know when you have the right amount.

While sous vide manufacturers including Instant Pot seldom show the water heaters with cords attached, they are not battery operated. The Accu Slim has a 12-volt 60 Hz internal power supply that plugs into a standard outlet.

Recipes calculated for sous vide cooking call for temperatures and cooking times that may differ from other food preparation methods. The Accu Slim control panel lets you easily set the desired water temperature and cooking time. It’s important to check the water level while cooking sous vide, especially for long time periods. If the water level falls below the minimum level marker, it’s important to add more water.

The Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator retails for $80. Pair it with one of the Instant Pot pressure cooker models, and you won’t have to decide which appliance you want to see on your countertop.

