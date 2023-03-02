 Skip to main content
This flash deal gets you a Roomba robot vacuum for just $180

Shoppers who are searching for robot vacuum deals are probably on the lookout for discounts involving iRobot’s Roomba. The brand is arguably the most popular one among all those who make the cleaning devices, so we don’t expect this offer to last long — the iRobot Roomba 694 for just $180 from Crutchfield. That’s $95 in savings from its original price of $275. While it’s still in stock now, there’s a strong chance that the robot vacuum will already be sold out if you decide to check back later.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694

iRobot’s Roomba is one of the more expensive brands, but it’s behind some of the best and most well-reviewed robot vacuums in the market such as the iRobot Roomba s9+, according to our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba 694 is a more affordable version, but you can expect the same topnotch quality that has made the brand a household name. The robot vacuum features a three-stage cleaning system that lets it pick up all kinds of dirt and debris from various surfaces, and once it’s done or its battery gets low after up to 90 minutes of cleaning, it automatically returns to its base to recharge.

Like the best robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba 694 is packed with a variety of sensors that make it a reliable cleaning companion. It comes with Dirt Detect sensors that identify dirtier areas that need more attention, and reactive sensors that allow it to avoid colliding into objects such as furniture. The robot vacuum also has cliff detection technology so that it won’t fall down the stairs and ledges. You can schedule and control the iRobot Roomba through the iRobot Home app, but you can also use voice commands to operate it with the help of Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

Your home will greatly benefit from the addition of the iRobot Roomba 694, as the robot vacuum will be able to maintain clean floors in all of your rooms. It’s an even better purchase right now because you can get it from Crutchfield for just $180, following a $95 discount on its sticker price of $275. The brand’s robot vacuums are always in high demand, so it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer for the iRobot Roomba 694 right now while it’s still online.

