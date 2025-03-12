iRobot running on low battery as new products fail to clean up concerns

On Tuesday, iRobot announced its most comprehensive lineup of new consumer products. However, today, Bloomberg reported that the company has raised “substantial doubt” in its earnings results about its ability to continue operating. This news follows Amazon’s decision last year to abandon its plans to acquire the Roomba maker after European regulators suggested they might block the deal.

The company, which Amazon was planning to purchase for more than $1 billion, has a market value of less than $200 million as of Tuesday. The company is working on a formal strategic review to evaluate options to stay afloat. It’s also amending its existing term loan and is having discussions with its primary lender.

In the fourth quarter, iRobot reported revenue falling 44% year over year. The decline was attributed to promotional spending, order troubles with its largest customer, and “ongoing competitive challenges.” The company warned that its new product lineup might not turn the company around, citing “competition, macroeconomic conditions, and tariff policies” as ongoing concerns.

Yesterday, iRobot announced eight new products, each priced under $1,000. This new lineup is designed to cater to a variety of budgets. Among the new offerings are two robot vacuums with auto-wash features, two traditional robot vacuums, two DustCompactor vacuums, a Combo Vac, and a Combo Robot with an Auto-Empty Dock. Additionally, the company revealed plans to update its iRobot Home companion app.

Presales for the new products will begin on March 18.

Founded in 1990, iRobot has led the home robot vacuum market for many years. However, in recent years, the company has faced challenges due to the emergence of new competitors offering more affordable alternatives. Notable among these competitors are Roborock, SharkNinja, Eufy by Anker, and others.

It will be interesting to see the direction iRobot takes from this point forward. The company faced challenges before Amazon’s interest in potentially acquiring it. Perhaps the deal can be restructured to address regulators’ concerns about Amazon stifling competition, or iRobot might find another partner altogether. Another possibility is that the new product lineup resonates with consumers more than anticipated, leading to a rebound in iRobot’s revenues.