You would think we’d all be blind by now from looking at social media, foldable televisions, and whatever new gizmos revealed at CES 2019, but LaMetric, who’s best known for a desktop product called Time that doubles as an alarm clock, dropped a new interactive wall mosaic to compete with similar products from Nanoleaf and Lifx.

It’s called LaMetric Sky and it’s a collection of triangular LED lights that are designed to be attached to a wall with double-sided tape. Once they’re in place, users can download LaMetric’s dedicated app to perform design operations on Sky or use digital assistants, including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, to display different color configurations or even metrics from the Internet, such as how many subscribers you have or how many people are viewing your live stream on YouTube or Twitch.

Basically, we’re talking about 32 little individual triangles of light, inspired by stained glass windows. The product enables either an artistic display for your living room or a funky-looking logo for your startup or even a follower count for your business or home office. The company’s basic premise is that the Time, the aforementioned clock, brings motivation, while Sky will bring mood, including clouds, lightning, sunrise or sunset.

The base product comes in a pack of eight light panels, shaped in the form of a triangle with 12 color zones on each, with each panel capable of being illuminated in over 16 million colors.

The triangular pixels on each panel apparently show a color code after you’ve mounted them, then users can scan that code and LaMetric will automatically figure out your set configuration. You can set your own shape, or the company has pre-suggested configurations that roughly approximate a bird, cat, diamond, square, etc. As with nearly everything made these days, the product is compatible with a variety of digital assistants and smart home platforms including Siri, Alexa and Google.

There aren’t any pricing details and there isn’t a release date set, but additional details are reported to be surfacing in the back half of 2019. As with all products that haven’t hit the market yet, beware of vaporware.

