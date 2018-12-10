Share

Brewing beer at home is typically a time- and labor-intensive hobby, but it’s about to get much easier. LG is going to make it easy to turn your home into a speakeasy with the introduction of its new LG HomeBrew, an at-home beer maker that makes it easy to bring craft brews to life without needing access to a brewery. It will be making its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas in January.

The LG HomeBrew is sort of like a Keurig machine but for beer enthusiasts (not to be confused with Keurig and Drinkworks’ own cocktail machine). It uses a capsule-based system that makes brewing your own beer as simple as pressing a button. The single-use capsules contain all the ingredients you need to create the perfect glass of beer, including malt, yeast, hop oil, and flavoring.

Just drop the capsule in, press a button, and the LG HomeBrew will take care of the rest of the process. That includes fermentation, carbonation, aging to serving, and cleaning. An optimized fermentation algorithm takes control of the fermenting process to make sure your brew is made at the perfect temperature and pressure. That ensures your beer will always be at its best. And because the whole process takes place within a single capsule, there’s next to no cleanup process after you are done brewing.

“LG HomeBrew is the culmination of years of home appliance and water purification technologies that we’ve developed over the decades,” Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance and Air Solutions Company, said in a statement. “Homebrewing has grown at an explosive pace, but there are still many beer lovers who haven’t taken the jump because of the barriers to entry, like complexity, and these are the consumers we think will be attracted to LG HomeBrew.”

Of course, the HomeBrew comes with smart home features, too. You can keep an eye on the process and see just how close your beer is to being ready by using the free companion app, available for Android and iOS devices. It’ll show you how far along your beer is and when you can expect to finally enjoy your first sip. It’s the perfect appliance for the tech-savvy beer lover who is looking to experiment with home brewing.