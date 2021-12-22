Ahead of CES 2022, LG announced two new pro-level monitors, one of which has an extremely unique aspect ratio made for creators.

As its name somewhat implies, the LG DualUp is like having two landscape-oriented monitors stacked vertically, and the result is a large square-ish panel.

Given that the form factor makes the DualUp 28MQ780 look like a slimmed down tube TV in an era where widescreen movies are the norm, LG’s innovative take on the display could make it better for multitasking and creative work. The resulting aspect ratio is 16:18, and the company calls this “Square Double QHD.”

The DualUp boasts a resolution of 2,560 x 2,880, and the company claimed that this delivers the same screen real estate as two 21.5-inch displays stacked. This could be an interesting monitor for creative workflows, office productivity, and general multitasking use where you’re juggling multiple apps and windows simultaneously.

Another benefit of the DualUp form factor is that it could be more ergonomic, according to LG’s studies. The company claimed that the form factor will reduce neck strain.

“Boosting productivity and convenience, the LG 28MQ780 elevates user comfort with the ultra-adjustable LG Ergo stand which saves space as it clamps securely to most desks and tables,” LG said in prepared statement. “The double height screen of the LG DualUp Monitor additionally helps reduce side-to-side head movements, the main cause of neck pain.”

For creative work, the DualUp supports 98% of the wide DCI-P3 color space and can reach a brightness of 300 nits. It supports HDR10 and comes with USB-C support with 96W of power delivery for a single cable connection for video and power. The DualUp also comes with integrated dual 7-watt stereo speakers and a virtually borderless bezel design for a modern look.

The company will show off the DualUp at CES 2022 next month. Pricing details and specifics about the launch were not disclosed.

Also joining the DualUp is a new UltraFine 32UQ85R Nano IPS Black display that boasts a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio with 4K resolution. It supports the same color accuracy as the DualUp but can reach a brighter 400 nits and is certified for Display HDR400 support.

Though the company didn’t launch pricing information for its UltraFine, the panel should cost less than the recently available UltraFine OLED Pro monitors that were shown off at last year’s CES.

