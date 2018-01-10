Digital Trends
Home > Smart Home > On vacation? A robot could soon be carrying your…

On vacation? A robot could soon be carrying your bags to your hotel room for you

By
LG Robot
SVS Prime Wireless speakers offer killer sound at a great price
Shoneel Kolhatkar on why Samsung brought the Galaxy Note's S Pen to a PC
Sony's 2018 home theater lineup includes Dolby Atmos soundbars and speakers
GE's Kitchen Hub is a smart home display right where you need it: above the stove
The 'Forever Battery' charges your devices wirelessly from across the room
Steelseries' TrueMove3+ optical sensor debuts on Rival 600 gaming mouse
From TV tech to smart homes, Samsung's Scott Cohen takes our questions
Dolby's Giles Baker chats with us about Dolby Vision and Atmos at CES
We discuss wallpaper TVs, roll-up TVs, and OLED canyons with LG's Tim Alessi
The Ember Ceramic Mug makes sure your coffee never, ever gets cold
Furrion Robotics' 8,000-pound Prosthesis mech takes a big step toward the future
Fix it in post: OverCapture is now available for the GoPro Fusion
Put LG's first 4K projector pretty much anywhere for a 150-inch picture
Oculus Go relies on an older Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, gets Chinese version
These are the best monitors of CES 2018

You might remember Rosie, the robot from the cartoon The Jetsonsrolling around the Jetsons’ home, making beds and serving meals straight out of a food machine with just the push of a button. But while we’re not quite there with the technology just yet, a trio of concept robots announced by LG this week at CES might be getting us closer to life at Skypad apartments.

LG announced the new members of their Cloi robot squad for commercial use at a press conference Monday — the porter robot, the serving robot, and the shopping robot. All are larger, rolling versions of the Cloi home robot LG debuted at CES last year. They all have round, flat faces with eyes that blink, and are about three feet tall.

“As an important part of our future growth engine, LG is committed to expanding its portfolio of robots that can deliver real convenience and innovation in our customers’ lives,” said Ryu Hye-jung, head of the smart solution business division for LG’s Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company. “We will continue to develop a wide range of products across commercial and home robots while seeking new opportunities to contribute to the advancement of the robotics industry.”

As you might have guessed already, the porter robot will pull duty at places like hotels, where it won’t just carry your bags for you but also help you check in and out of your room. The serving robot, which is equipped with an enclosed slide-out tray, will bring drinks and food out to people at restaurants and airports before rolling back into the kitchen. The shopping robot is equipped with a — you guessed it — a shopping cart, where shoppers can use a bar code reader on the device to scan items as they place them in the cart. The “face” of the robot displays the items scanned and can assist with checkout.

LG has been creating concept robots for awhile. A  multilingual airport robot is currently being tested at South Korea’s Incheon International Airport and is designed to assist travelers by giving information about flights. Regardless, you’ll have to wait a while until you can see them during your stay in Las Vegas or anywhere else — LG has no timeline for when they’ll be available, or for how much.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: ces2018, CLOi, concept robot, LG, Emerging Tech, Smart Home
Don't Miss

The PowerDolphin underwater drone is every bit as ridiculous as it sounds