Now you’ll be able to have a full-sized, Alexa-enabled, smart display integrated with the aesthetics of your home while helping with all your tasks.

Pre-orders for the Amazon Echo Show 15 go live at 7 a.m. PT today, November 17. The Echo Show can blend in as a picture frame and still control your home’s smart devices and accessories.

Amazon announced the Echo Show 15 during its fall event, and it takes the reins as their most prominent smart display yet, utilizing a 15.6-inch 1080p screen. The new display is advertised as being a wall-mounted, family-focused command center. It can appear to be a picture frame and show you your calendars, notes, and other widgets as previous Echo Shows have in the past. We’ve covered all the insides and new features about the Echo Show 15 when it was announced, but if you need a refresher, I’ve got you covered.

The Echo Show 15 isn’t simply just a blown up Echo Show 8; it comes with new features and hardware that show off the tech that Amazon has been improving. Inside the display is a new neural processor that focuses on machine learning and facial recognition. In addition, there are new Alexa-powered home screen widgets that allow easy access to calendars, notes, reminders, and smart home operations. Entertainment apps such as Netflix, Spotify, and TikTok will be loaded onto the display as well — notably, though, YouTube is missing. You can also do video and audio calls on the Echo Show 15.

There are profiles available for each person using the device to keeps privacy and individualization at the forefront of the display. Children’s’ profiles can also filter out content that may not be appropriate for younger ages. You can tell that Amazon is pushing the Echo Show 15 towards the modern family aesthetic, rather than just a bedside or kitchen gadget that we saw with the Echo Show 8 and 10. This is especially noticeable when the display shows photos in sleep mode, rather than continuously showing the home screen.

The Amazon Echo Show 15 is on pre-order for $250 and is expected to begin shipping December 9. There’s no word on brick and mortar retail availability, but we suspect it won’t be too long.

