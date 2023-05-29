Memorial Day sales are in full swing and we’re particularly intrigued by Monoprice’s Memorial Day deals. The retailer has a firm reputation for being the ideal place to check out for everything from cheap monitors to 3D printers, speakers, and even cables and other accessories. There’s a lot going on at the retailer so we recommend seeing what’s out there by hitting the button below to see for yourself. Some items even offer up an extra 20% off when you use the promo code YAY20 so it’s worth seeing what you can do with that. Ready to check it out? Hit the button or keep on reading.

What to shop in the Monoprice Memorial Day sale

While Monoprice doesn’t tend to stock the very best Bluetooth speakers around, it does have some very cheap deals going on. For instance, you can buy the Monoprice Soundstage 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 10 hours of playtime and 50 watts of class D power for $250. Save an extra 20% off with the YAY20 promo code so it comes down to $200. Alternatively, you can pick up a Monoprice Harmony Boombox for $42.

There are even great Home Theater system deals such as the Monoprice HT-35 Premium 5.1 Channel Home Theater System for $161 or the Monolith by Monoprice THX-265B THX Select Certified Dolby Atmos Enabled Bookshelf Speaker for $360.

Other discounts apply to monitors too with some excellent monitor deals going on. For instance, you can buy the Monoprice 24-inch CrystalPro Monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate for $70 instead of $150, thereby saving $80 off the regular price. You can also buy the Voxel Pro Enclosed 3D Printer with a touchscreen and large build area for $630 instead of $270.

Want something cheaper? There’s also 20% off cables and accessories when you use the code 20CABLE so you can snag everything from Ethernet cables to HDMI cables for less while you shop.

Monoprice stocks a wide range of products at great prices. Add on the Memorial Day sales going on right now, and you can save even more than usual. Don’t forget to see how the YAY20 or 20CABLE can help you save big and be sure to see what’s out there. With a ton of different stuff from monitors to speakers an even office essentials, we’re sure you’re going to be tempted by something here.

