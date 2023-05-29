 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Monoprice Memorial Day sale: Monitors, 3D printers, speakers, more

Jennifer Allen
By

Memorial Day sales are in full swing and we’re particularly intrigued by Monoprice’s Memorial Day deals. The retailer has a firm reputation for being the ideal place to check out for everything from cheap monitors to 3D printers, speakers, and even cables and other accessories. There’s a lot going on at the retailer so we recommend seeing what’s out there by hitting the button below to see for yourself. Some items even offer up an extra 20% off when you use the promo code YAY20 so it’s worth seeing what you can do with that. Ready to check it out? Hit the button or keep on reading.

What to shop in the Monoprice Memorial Day sale

While Monoprice doesn’t tend to stock the very best Bluetooth speakers around, it does have some very cheap deals going on. For instance, you can buy the Monoprice Soundstage 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 10 hours of playtime and 50 watts of class D power for $250. Save an extra 20% off with the YAY20 promo code so it comes down to $200. Alternatively, you can pick up a Monoprice Harmony Boombox for $42.

There are even great Home Theater system deals such as the Monoprice HT-35 Premium 5.1 Channel Home Theater System for $161 or the Monolith by Monoprice THX-265B THX Select Certified Dolby Atmos Enabled Bookshelf Speaker for $360.

Related

Other discounts apply to monitors too with some excellent monitor deals going on. For instance, you can buy the Monoprice 24-inch CrystalPro Monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate for $70 instead of $150, thereby saving $80 off the regular price. You can also buy the Voxel Pro Enclosed 3D Printer with a touchscreen and large build area for $630 instead of $270.

Want something cheaper? There’s also 20% off cables and accessories when you use the code 20CABLE so you can snag everything from Ethernet cables to HDMI cables for less while you shop.

Monoprice stocks a wide range of products at great prices. Add on the Memorial Day sales going on right now, and you can save even more than usual. Don’t forget to see how the YAY20 or 20CABLE can help you save big and be sure to see what’s out there. With a ton of different stuff from monitors to speakers an even office essentials, we’re sure you’re going to be tempted by something here.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
LG Memorial Day sale: Refrigerators, washers and dryers, and more
LG appliances

LG has a huge Memorial Days savings event going on right now with up to 40% off a vast range of refrigerators, kitchen appliances, washer/dryer bundles, and much more. If you've been waiting to upgrade your kitchen equipment, this is your chance to save big. There are some truly great refrigerator deals along with washer/dryer deals going on at the moment, with LG always a reliable name in the business. With so much on offer, it's a smart move to click the button below to see just what's out there. We've also got some insight into some things that stood out to us. Let's take a look.

What to shop in the LG Memorial Day sale
The LG Memorial Day sale has a lot going for it. There's up to 30% off many appliances with select appliances qualifying for free installation and haul-away too. On top of that, eligible LG refrigerators get up to 40% off when you use the code INSTA40. This includes the 28 cubic feet Smart InstaView Door-in-Door Double Freezer Refrigerator with Craft Ice. Usually priced at $3,899, it's down to $3,119. However, add on the code INSTA40 and the price comes down to $2,732 plus you get in-home delivery with installation and haul-away of your old one entirely for free.

Read more
Best Buy just started a 3-day flash sale – all the best deals
Best Buy logo on a building.

Shoppers are getting another chance to take advantage of early Best Buy Black Friday deals in a three-day flash sale that the retailer just rolled out. There are discounts on a wide range of products, including TVs and laptops -- you'll surely come across an offer that will catch your attention if you take the time to browse.

With Best Buy's flash sale, you don't have to wait for the Black Friday deals on the shopping holiday itself, which will let you avoid the chaos that's expected to happen both in physical and online stores. We've rounded up the best offers that you can take advantage of right now, but feel free to look around as well for more bargains.

Read more
Nectar mattress Prime Day sale is better than its 4th of July one
Nectar Mattress with Foundation bed frame in bedroom.

Prime Day deals aren't just about highly sought after technology with the Nectar mattress Prime Day sale actually proving to be cheaper than the brand's 4th of July sale that ended recently. Previously, the 4th of July sales offered up $100 off a new mattress along with a bunch of accessories including a cooling pillow, sheet set, and mattress protector. Now, you can save $200 off a new mattress and still gain all the great accessories. Read on while we take you through the great options from Nectar.
The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress -- from $399

Nectar has built most of its reputation and success off its first memory foam mattress, and it's surprisingly good considering how much you're paying for it. Coming in at 12 inches, the comfort layer is 3 inches of gel-infused memory foam, followed by a 2-inch polyfoam transitional layer, and finally, a 7-inch high-density polyfoam layer for the support core. You may have noticed that the comfort layer is gel-infused to help wick away any heat from the body, which is an issue that tends to happen a lot with memory foam. It's a good mattress if you want memory foam without the traditional heat-retention issues.

Read more