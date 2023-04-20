 Skip to main content
Never mow again: This robot lawn mower is $250 off at Amazon

Robot vacuums have infiltrated homes because of the convenience that they provide to families, so why not use similar technology on your backyard? Check out the MowRo RM24 robot lawn mower, which is actually on sale from Amazon with a $250 discount that brings its price down to $649 from $899. We’re not sure how much time is left for you to take advantage of this offer, so it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase now to get the machine for cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the MowRo RM24 robot lawn mower

Is a robot lawn mower worth it? The answer is a resounding yes, especially if you’re going for the MowRo RM24. It’s included in our list of the best robot lawn mowers as the best for the budget, as it’s more affordable than most of the other options in the market. That doesn’t mean that it won’t be able to get the job done though. The machine is equipped with a brushless motor with a cutting width of 9.5 inches and the ability to cover areas of up to 0.25 acres. You’ll just need to set the schedule, where it will operate, and a cutting height between 1 inch and 2.5 inches — the MowRo RM24,robot lawn mower will do the rest.

While it’s true that lawn mowing robots face the same challenges as robot vacuums, such as getting stuck on obstacles and navigating wide spaces, the MowRo RM24 comes with features to help address these concerns. The machine comes with a protective mowing blade guard that only allows grass to pass through, so your kids, pets, and yard decorations are safe from accidents. It also has a bump-and-tilt sensor for added protection, a slope rating of up to 30 degrees, and it automatically returns to its charging station when its battery is low or when it senses rain.

If you’ve been impressed by your purchase from robot vacuum deals, it may be time to also invest in a robot lawn mower with Amazon’s offer for the MowRo RM24. The machine is available at $649, for savings of $250 on its sticker price of $899, but you need to make your purchase immediately because the discount will end without notice. For a very easy time in maintaining your yard, buy the MowRo RM24 robot lawn mower.

