Sure, you could just buy a cutting board, but then you’d have to move the contents of that cutting board onto a scale to figure out how much of each ingredient you need in a meal or in a recipe. And sure, you could just buy a scale, but you’d be taking up more counter space for no real reason. But with the NutriScale Board, you can combine two appliances in one, solving for both form and function. The wide surface scale and board measures 13 by 9.75 inches, and can give you weight or volume measurements in grams, kilograms, ounces, pounds, and milliliters. You can weigh up to 11 pounds at one time, and easily convert from one metric to another.

If you’re prepping meals for the week, efficiency is clearly already a priority. Now, you can take that efficiency to the next level with the NutriScale Board, a large surface kitchen scale that comes with two stackable cutting surfaces for cutting, weighing, and dispensing food. So if you’re looking to exercise some portion control, speedy packing, and easy cleanup, this may just be the scale and cutting board combination you never even knew you needed.

The scale locks under the board easily for compact storage and simplified use, and you can easily transfer food from the cutting board into a container by way of the unique design. Plus, the board and scale combo comes with angled sides and a non-slip base for easy handling. The NutriScale Board also comes with an optional second cutting surface, just in case you need a little more room to work.

The cutting boards themselves are dishwasher-safe, and the entire unit promises to be safe for your food and free from BPA.

The product comes from the Kitchen Innovations team, which has quite the history of kitchen tool and gadget development, with a particular focus on appliances that will save time and promote healthy eating choices. You can pre-order the multipurpose scale (or multipurpose cutting board) from Kickstarter today for $40, with an estimated shipment date of March 2018. Shipping costs are free for those in the U.S. and Canada.