The weight is over: 6 great kitchen scales for your counter

Share

When it comes to cooking and baking, the art is a fairly exact science. There is often wiggle room for pinches, dashes, and ingredients “to taste.” Most of the time, however, you need very specific measurements if you want to guarantee a delicious, consistent product time and time again — even if you’re following a recipe. A kitchen scale isn’t just a baker’s crutch, either. From calorie counting to weekly meal prep, a reliable scale is a handy tool to have around the kitchen. Below are some of our favorite kitchen scales on the market.

Drop Kitchen Connected Scale

The Bluetooth-enabled Drop and its companion app give you access to hundreds of recipes and interactive, step-by-step tutorials. The app connects with an array of devices, too. These visual guide, which provide you with prep and baking times, are incredibly helpful for beginners and seasoned kitchen pros alike.

A little low on a key ingredient? Don’t bother bothering a neighbor for a cup of sugar, as the Drop allows you to readjust your recipe for both ingredient limitations and portion sizes. The automatic progress feature and the scale’s wireless button also allow you to keep your hands off your device and work to minimize cross contamination during the messy preparation process. The only drawback is that there’s no display on the device itself, so you’ll need your phone.

Greater Foods Nourish Digital Kitchen Scale

Accuracy is the name of the game when it comes to kitchen scales, and the Nourish Glass Top comes with four sensors to ensure a measurement within a tenth of an ounce when dealing with quantities as high as 11 pounds. The high-contrast display, durable glass surface, and touch-sensitive buttons round out a sleek, no-nonsense design.

The tare-zero function also makes measuring ingredients in a bowl or similar container a cinch, and the device also provides nutritional information about the product you’re measuring. The device comes pre-programmed with nutritional data for up to 2,000 individual items, enabling you to easily track and cut back on calories, fat, and other problematic components of your diet.

Etekcity 11-Pound Digital Scale

Precise, strain-gauge sensors ensure accuracy every time with the Etekcity digital kitchen scale. The device’s stainless-steel design adds durability as well as a welcome, modern aesthetic. The scale’s digital readouts are clear and convenient given the backlit LCD and large typeface, and a built-in temperature sensor and timer add even greater functionality. The design also includes a detachable bowl, which you can easily stow between uses to help maximize countertop space. You can also use the scale to quickly calibrate mugs, plates, and bowls from your cupboards for reliable, versatile weighing.

Inspired Basics Digital Scale

The Inspired Basics Digital Scale is one of the most precise scales currently on the market. The device’s four high-precision sensors ensure accurate measurements down to a twentieth of an ounce, even when dealing with up to 15 pounds. The scale is also extremely sleek, which makes it convenient to stow when not in use. It comes in at 9 by 6 inches, too, meaning it will easily fit into any drawer at your disposal.

Ozeri Touch II Digital Scale

The Ozeri Touch II is one of the more unique scales on our list. The device’s antimicrobial properties prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria and are baked directly into the material, which adds a level of protection that won’t disappear when you go to wash the scale.

The Ozeri Touch II is also as accurate as it is sanitary. The four high-precision sensors gauge ingredients down to a twentieth of an ounce, and do so while accommodating up to 18 pounds. The backlit LCD display is also clear and concise and pops against the scale’s turquoise surface. Other features, such as the low-battery indicator and the scale’s ability to automatically shut off after several minutes of inactivity, come standard.

Ozeri Pronto Digital Scale

For under 15 bucks, it’s hard to find a better scale than the Ozeri Pronto. The device is accurate up to 11 pounds and down to a twentieth of an ounce, rendering it just as precise as any other model on our list. The Pronto also features an enlarged weighing platform that’s designed to host an array of plates, cups, and bowls. The precision tare function calculates the net weight of your ingredients, too, by automatically subtracting the weight of the measuring container. It even comes with a couple pairs of batteries.