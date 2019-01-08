Share

Philips Hue is probably best known for its line of indoor smart bulbs, but the company has ventured into the outdoors as well. At CES 2019, Philips is expanding its outdoor line to keep all of the areas around your house lit up after the sun goes down. Philips Hue’s outdoor range is adding two wall-mounted fixtures and a battery operated sensor.

There are two new outdoor lights being added to the Philips Hue family, each designed to fit different needs. First up is the Philips Hue Welcome Flood Light, which offers a single shade of bright white light. The simple solution is perfect for lighting up the areas you need to see most at night. Then there’s the Philips Hue Discover Flood Light, which can produce either white or color ambiance light. If you’re entertaining and need to set the right mood, the Discover can add the right touch of light for your get-together.

The new outdoor fixtures from Philips Hue will be available in the United States in February 2019. The single shade Welcome Flood Light will retail for $110, while the ambiance-producing Philips Hue Discover Flood Light will sell for $140.

“Your home is not only the space within your four walls but includes your outdoor areas, too. We saw tremendous enthusiasm for our initial Philips Hue Outdoor range, and we’re now giving consumers even more ways to bring their front and backyards to life with light,” Jasper Vervoort, the business leader of home systems and luminaires at parent company Signify, said in a statement. “We’re happy to expand our Hue Outdoor range, so our users can set the right light for each moment of the day. Most importantly, we’re helping them feel safe and secure at home with powerful lighting options, while allowing them to personalize their outdoor ambiance.”

The Philips Hue lineup is also getting an outdoor sensor. The device is wireless, powered entirely by batteries, and is weather-resistant so it can be set up in any outdoor setting. The sensor, which has about a 39-foot range to catch motion, can be mounted just about anywhere. When triggered, the sensor will set off lights — but there’s a high-tech twist. Because of the connected nature of Philips Hue lights, you can use the Philips Hue app to choose which lights you want to turn on when someone passes the sensor. You can set it up to turn on lights inside to make it appear as if someone is home or blast a light from one of your floodlights to highlight whoever is walking by.

The Philips Hue Outdoor Sensor will be available to purchase in the U.S. starting in February. It will retail for $50.