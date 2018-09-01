Digital Trends
Smart Home

Philips adds a six-pack of new partners to Friends of Hue smart lighting system

Bruce Brown
By

It’s been a momentous year for Philips Lighting. In addition to a corporate name change to Signify in May, the New Jersey-based smart lighting company introduced six new partners in the Friends of Hue program at IFA 2018 in Berlin this week.

The newest members of the Hue lighting and smart compatible family include two wall-switch companies. Busch-Jaeger and Illumra will offer Friends of Hue smart wall switches in a wide selection of styles and colors to give homeowners the chance to match their taste and decor.

Hue smart switches in single and multiple-switch frames do not need wired connections or batteries to turn lights on or off, dim the lights, or choose light scenes. The switches operate via a self-powering, energy-harvesting 902 MHz wireless technology based on kinetic energy from EnOcean.

“Our partners in smart switches unite ease of control with design to match your personal taste and style,” said Marijn de Jong, Global Product Manager Friends of Hue at Signify. “The partnership program expresses our ongoing commitment to grow the Philips Hue ecosystem with Friends of Hue that enhance the experience of smart lighting in the home.”

Building on Hue smart lighting capabilities and the wireless Hue smart switch features, four new lighting design companies bring their scene designs, or luminaires, to the party. The luminary designers include Kichler from the U.S., Makris by Imoon from Italy, Koizumi from Japan, and John Lewis from the U.K.

Customers can mix and match Hue smart lights and switches with multiple luminaires to create personalized lighting to match any mood or occasion. Stored light designs can be turned on with Hue smart switches or via other Hue lighting management methods including Alexa skill requests.

“Our new Friends of Hue luminaire partners offer striking designs to complement any indoor space,” de Jong said. “We all want our homes to look their best and perfecting our interior design is a very personal thing. With this in mind, Philips Hue has expanded its Friends of Hue offering so users can experience more choice and freedom than ever before when it comes to illuminating their homes and enjoying the benefits of connected lighting.”

Signify announced that the new switches from Busch-Jaeger and Illumra will be released this fall along with previously announced Family of Hue partner switches from Niko, Vimar, and Feller. The luminaires from the four new partners and six existing designers are now available. More information on the Family of Hue partners and products will be available when the products are released.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

iOS 12's best new features
yale smart alarm
Smart Home

Yale’s refreshed Sync security system set to launch in Europe

U.K. security system and lock manufacturer is launching an updated Sync security system in European markets this fall . It includes integrations for Amazon Alexa and Philips Hue smart lights.
Posted By Clayton Moore
netgear orbi voice mesh wi fi speaker 2018 07 product
Smart Home

Netgear’s Alexa-enabled Orbi Voice Mesh Wi-Fi speaker packs Harman Kardon audio

Netgear's Orbi Voice Smart Speaker and Wi-Fi Mesh Satellite is a multifunction device for smart homes that extends Wi-Fi networks, adds an Alexa-enabled voice assistant, and uses Harman Kardon audio for high-quality music streaming.
Posted By Bruce Brown
eve light switch strip powerstrip homekit ifa 2018 eu lifestyle 02
Smart Home

Eve’s latest products aren’t sexy, but they’ll make your house smarter

At IFA 2018, smart home company Eve went for practical instead of sexy and introduced an internet-connected light switch, light strip, and power strip -- all of which feature Apple HomeKit compatibility.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Anker SoundFlare S+
Smart Home

Anker debuts robot vacuum and Alexa-friendly smart speaker at IFA 2018

Anker introduced the Soundcore Flare S+ smart speaker and Eufy Robovac 30C at IFA 2018. The Flare S+ speaker adds battery power and Alexa compatibility. The Robovac 30C, now Alexa and Google Assistant compatible, also gains suction power.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ge eletrolux appliances google assistant support electrolux
Smart Home

GE and Electrolux kitchen appliances get helpful with Google Assistant support

Your GE and Electrolux appliances will soon respond to your voice. The devices are getting new functionality that will make them respond to voice commands through Google Assistant.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
huawei ai cube smart speaker news ifa hands on 10
Smart Home

There is nothing even slightly cube-like about the Huawei AI Cube smart speaker

Huawei has announced a smart speaker. It's called the AI Cube, but confusingly, it isn't shaped like a cube at all. It doesn't use Google Assistant either, and instead has Amazon Alexa inside.
Posted By Andy Boxall
nest x yale review
Product Review

Nest x Yale Lock looks beautiful, but delivers less than the sum of its parts

The Nest X Yale lock is stylish and beautiful, but offers surprisingly little substance, with limited features and smart home integrations. The device now works with Google Assistant, which is welcome news.
Posted By Terry Walsh
Dyson V6 Mattress
Smart Home

Your mattress is probably dirtier than a toilet seat. Here's how to clean it

It might not occur to you to clean your mattress, but trust us, it needs it. Here's how to clean it without using harsh chemicals. You'll be resting on a clean and fresh mattress in no time.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Smart Home

The best humidifiers for your home or office

Dry air in the home or office can cause a multitude of health issues. Thankfully, powerful desktop solutions and robust home humidifiers are available if you're looking to improve the air quality of your home.
Posted By Gia Liu
k cup inventor has regrets about invention keurig cups
Smart Home

Keurig’s new coffee makers expand their repertoires to lattes and cappuccinos

Keurig now has an answer for when you crave more than just a normal cup of coffee in the morning. Its new machines can make cappuccinos and lattes, and even froth the milk to mix with the drink. Both retail for less than $200.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Botvac D6
Smart Home

Neato adds extra smarts to new and older Botvac robot vacuum cleaners

At IFA 2018, Neato announced two new Connected robot vacuum cleaners: The entry-level Botvac D4 and midrange Botvac D6. The D4 has improved mapping and charging capabilities, while the D6 offers features designed for pet owners.
Posted By Denny Arar
Alexa questions
Smart Home

Figure out whose turn it is to do the dishes with new Alexa skills

Amazon Alexa has more than 40,000 skills, but more skills are added every day. Users can create custom skills through blueprints. Alexa recently added even more blueprints to bring the total number above 30.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
nanoleaf canvas prod
Product Review

Light up your life with Nanoleaf Canvas

This eye-catching, smart modular lighting system is like an art installation for your home. Fit the blocks together however you like and enjoy animated light sequences that you set or have them respond to music.
Posted By Simon Hill
nest hello
Smart Home

Nest launches an investigation into its own smart doorbell glitches

Glitches aren't uncommon with smart home products but Nest just acknowledged a pretty major glitch that finds customers aggravated by delayed notifications, outages, random disconnects and more.
Posted By Clayton Moore