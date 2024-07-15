Prime Day robot pool cleaner deals: Save over $300

It is Prime Day and we’re looking for all of the most relevant Prime Day deals for you. As a result, the majority of our Prime Day deals coverage is going to cover your standard tech products like TVs, phones, computers, laptops, and more. We’re also covering slightly niche offerings like the Prime Day robot vacuum cleaner deals also going on at this time more heavily than some might expect due to just how much we (and our readership) like them. Here, we’re covering something even more niche, a special treat to pool owners. The following are this year’s best Prime Day deals for robot pool cleaners, a true life save if you have a big pool.

Best Prime Day robot pool cleaner deals

From reliable brands and customer favorites, these are the robot pool cleaners that we’re looking at today for Prime Day deals:

AIPER Robotic Pool Cleaner Up to 860 sq. ft. —

WYBOT A1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner Up to 1,076 sq. ft.–

WYBOT C1 Robotic Pool Cleaner Up to 1,600 sq. ft. —

AquaSense Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner Up to 2,260 sq. ft. —

AquaSense Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner Up to 3,299 sq. ft. —

How to choose a robot pool cleaner on Prime Day

It’s not a very snazzy answer, but choosing your robot pool cleaner on Prime Day follows the same rules of picking a robot pool cleaner on any given day of the year, with a few small caveats. The first issue is that your options are somewhat limited if you want a quality robot pool cleaner. Generally speaking, the process would go as follows:

Assess the best robot pool cleaners. Double-check the cleaner will work for your pool and needs. Find a worthy price.

Those first two steps are the most critical and should really be done before you start looking at prices. As our guide on the effectiveness of robot pool cleaners reminds, robot pool cleaners are not completely autonomous and need us for putting in and removing them from the pool, charging, and other necessities. As a result, we need to be much more careful and focused on functionality than price when we choose a robot pool cleaner on a deal than, say, when we peruse Roomba deals. An iRobot Roomba is much more analogous to an autonomous maid, while a robot pool cleaner is closer to a worker that we are the foreman of.

And all of this, of course, leads to step 3 (“Find a worthy price.”) and the big caveat of shopping for a robot pool cleaner on Prime Day. Here, we wish to quote the previously mentioned guide on price and budget cleaners in full:

“Some can be had for a few hundred bucks, while others soar over $1,000 in price. Unfortunately, most budget-friendly robotic pool cleaners aren’t a wise investment. These often lack the automation of more expensive robots, which results in spotty cleaning, components breaking down sooner than expected, or long runtimes.”

And this is where you can diverge a bit on Prime Day. One given example of an issue for budget robot pool cleaners was that some just clean the bottom while you get the sides. And, for Prime Day, if you can get a phenomenal deal on a cleaner like this, we say take it. A budget buddy to take on half your work load isn’t such a terrible thing.

How we chose these robot pool cleaner Prime Day deals

The preceding list of robot pool cleaners were selected for their ability to clean, how much of a hassle they will save you, and their price. Notably, the factors above will also come into play in the selection process. This means that the product was evaluated for overall effectiveness, lasting positive consumer sentiment, and cost effectiveness. Products that come from brands that have high-quality customer service and a long history of success beat out unheard-of new contenders with poor records. Just because a robot pool cleaner was on sale today does not guarantee it a spot on the list.

In our greater selection of Prime Day deals, beyond just picking the best products, we also make sure to evaluate where the cheapest price comes from. (At least from reliable sellers.) And the same goes here. As it is Prime Day, expect to see mostly (and sometimes only) Amazon in the listings, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t looking at other deals as they come in as well. Prime Day doesn’t exist in a bubble where only Amazon is allowed to offer deals. So, if there is a Walmart deal on a robot pool cleaner that fits better, we’re certainly considering it.