Prime Day robot lawn mower deals: Put the push mower down!

A robot lawn mower in a backyard while a family relaxes.
Robomow

If you want to cut down on the hours that you use up in mowing your front lawn, buying a robot lawn mower from Prime Day deals could be the solution that you’re looking for. These devices don’t come cheap though, which is why you’re going to want to take advantage of this year’s Prime Day robot lawn mower deals so that you can enjoy some savings with your purchase. For those who are new to buying a robot lawn mower, we’ve also provided some advice below to help you make your decision on which model you should purchase. If you decide you want to leave all the cleaning to the robots, check out Prime Day robot vacuum deals and Prime Day robot pool cleaners too.

Best Prime Day robot lawn mower deals

The Gardena Sileno City robot lawn mower mowing in the rain.
Gardena

There’s an overwhelming number of Prime Day robot lawn mower deals out there, so to help you decide what to purchase, we’ve rounded up the top offers that are available right now. It doesn’t matter if you’re on a tight budget or if you’ve got a lot of cash to spare — there’s surely something for you among these bargains, and there are fantastic discounts up for grabs. We’re not sure how much longer these deals will last though, so it won’t be a good idea to wait until the last minute to complete your transactions.

  • MowRo Robot Lawn Mower with Install Kit 1/4 Acre —
  • ACFARM 20V 4.0Ah Robotic Lawn Mower 1/4 Acre —
  • PowerSmart Robotic Lawn Mower 1/4 Acre —
  • SUNSEEKER L22 Robotic Lawn Mower 1/3 Acre —
  • Worx WR155 Landroid L 1/2 Acre —

How to choose a robot lawn mower on Prime Day

Is a robot lawn mower worth it? The short answer is yes, as cutting grass using a traditional lawn mower is one of the most tedious household chores for any family. A robot lawn mower, which will work like a robot vacuum but for your outdoor space, will keep your yard looking amazing with little to no effort on your part, but there are some things to consider when buying one.

First and foremost, you’re going to want to stick to the tried-and-tested brands if you’re planning to buy a robot lawn mower. The safety of robot lawn mowers for children and pets is the primary concern of most families who are thinking about getting one, and devices made by popular manufacturers will come with all the necessary features to prevent unfortunate incidents such as object detection. Robot lawn mowers made by unknown brands may be cheaper than other options, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll be safe for everyone, nor is there an assurance that they will meet your expectations.

In addition to safety features, technology that you should look for when searching for Prime Day robot lawn mower deals include mapping capabilities and the ability to set up a virtual perimeter so that it will only move within your yard. You should also determine if there are any inclines or declines in your yard as you’ll have to pick a robot lawn mower that can handle such conditions, and you may also want to check for water resistance so that you won’t have to worry if there’s sudden rainfall while your robot lawn mower is working.

Last but not least, you need to set a budget when buying a robot lawn mower, and you need to stick to it especially if you’re thinking of making other purchases for your home. Whether you’re going for a budget-friendly device or a high-end model, the good news is that you can get it for a cheaper-than-usual price for Prime Day.

How we chose these robot lawn mower Prime Day deals

Choosing robot lawn mower Prime Day deals to recommend isn’t an easy task, especially since there are hundreds of offers across the different retailers. However, since we want to help you out with your decision on what to buy, we did the research for you to come up with our list of the best bargains for the shopping holiday. We made sure that you recommendations are all worth buying by following the criteria that we set above, so that you have peace of mind when moving forward with your purchase for any of these robot lawn mowers.

Since Prime Day deals aren’t confined to Amazon with rival retailers also looking to take advantage of the elevated online shopping activity, we compared the discounts for these robot lawn mowers across the various websites to make sure that we caught the lowest prices. With this list of robot lawn mowers worth buying and at their cheaper prices for Prime Day, all you need to do is to select the one that matches your needs and budget, but you better hurry. There’s a chance that these bargains don’t make it to the end of Prime Day, so don’t wait until the last minute before you finalize your purchase for any of them.

