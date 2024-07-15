Prime Day robot mop deals: Roomba, Shark, Ecovacs

Usually going hand in hand with Prime Day robot vacuum deals, robot mops are fantastic cleaning machines that will help keep your floors spotless. That’s why Prime Day robot mop deals are always in high demand, and this year isn’t in an exception — you can take advantage of amazing discounts on a wide variety of brands and models. If you’re looking for Prime Day deals on affordable prices for robot mops, read on because we’ve rounded up the top offers for the shopping holiday, and we’ve also provided advice on choosing which one to buy for your home. Round out your robo-home with robot lawn mower deals and robot pool cleaner deals.

Best Shark robot mop Prime Day deals

Shark is one of the most trusted brands for smart home cleaning devices, so you can’t go wrong with any of its robot mops. You’ll be able to access helpful features through its app, and the Shark robot mop is equipped with various sensors that will allow it to navigate throughout your home while avoiding objects and ledges. There’s awesome value to be unlocked from Shark robot mop Prime Day deals, but you better hurry with your purchase because stocks may get sold out soon.

Best Roomba robot mop Prime Day deals

iRobot’s Roomba is a brand that’s best known for its robot vacuums, but it is also offering robot mops either as standalone devices or as a robot vacuum and mop combo. This tried-and-tested brand doesn’t disappoint as it always packs the latest technology in its products, but even its budget-friendly models will prove to be valuable additions to any family’s cleaning arsenal. Roomba robot mop Prime Day deals are expected to sell out quickly though, so don’t waste any more time and make your decision on what to buy.

Other robot mop Prime Day deals we love

Shark and Roomba aren’t the only brands worth buying among all the robot mop Prime Day deals that are available. Whether you’re planning to stick to a tight budget or you’re willing to splurge on a premium device, there’s something for you in the offers that we’ve rounded up below. Buy a robot mop alongside a robot vacuum, or go with a 2-in-1 cleaning device — either way, you’ll end up with a mechanical companion that will lighten your daily load of cleaning duties.

How to choose a robot mop on Prime Day

Our advice on how to select the robot mop to buy for Prime Day is similar to our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum — you’re going to want to look features such as a comprehensive suite of sensors and virtual mapping capabilities. In fact, we recommend going for robot vacuums with an additional mopping function so that you can get both cleaning processes with just one device. However, if you already own a robot vacuum that you love, then supplementing it with a robot mop that would be equally as helpful could be the missing piece to keeping your home clean at all times.

Among the most important features that you should look for in a robot mop is the ability to map your home, because you wouldn’t want the device to spray water on your carpet or electronic devices. Fortunately, this has become a necessity for most robot mop models, but it’s always best to check to avoid any unfortunate incidents.

You’re going to want to stick to proven brands when buying a robot mop, as a device from an unknown manufacturer will leave you frustrated if it doesn’t live up to your expectations. In addition to Shark and iRobot’s Roomba, other names to trust include Roborock and Ecovacs. Even Samsung, which makes all kinds of electronic appliances from TVs to smartphones, has released feature-packed robot mops, so there won’t be any shortage of options for shoppers.

Last but not least, you’re going to want to set a budget before you set out to look for Prime Day robot mop deals. Robot mops that will cost you several hundreds of dollars should be worth it with technology that you’ll be able to maximize, otherwise you’ll be paying more for features that you may not need. On the other hand, affordable robot mops that are even cheaper for the shopping holiday should still provide you with the basic conveniences from such a device — any additional features would be a huge bonus, and would help you decide on the model that you should purchase.

How we chose these robot mop Prime Day deals

In choosing our recommendations for robot mop Prime Day deals, we didn’t just hit the search button and selected the first offers that we saw. We made sure to follow the criteria that we set above, including whether the device comes with the features that you should be looking for, and whether it’s made by a trusted manufacturer.

Our main consideration, however, is the value that you’ll get from taking advantage of any of these deals. We highlighted the lowest prices for the robot mops across the different retailers, and we went with robot mops across the entire range of the budget spectrum. Whether you want a budget-friendly robot mop or one that comes with all the bells and whistles, you can be sure that you’ll get it for the lowest possible price from the offers that we collected above.