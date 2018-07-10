Amazon Prime Day 2018 is coming to Whole Foods Markets, too

Share

The magic of Amazon Prime Day isn’t being relegated exclusively to Amazon’s online home. Rather, you will be able to exercise your Prime membership benefits at brick and mortar stores, too — specifically at Whole Foods Market locations across the country. This Prime Day, Amazon members who spend $10 at Whole Foods will receive $10 in Amazon credit, and to sweeten the deal even further, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa cardmembers will be able to take advantage of 10 percent back when shopping at Whole Foods. So make sure you take some time off of online shopping to get your groceries, too.

This year’s supersized Prime Day will take place over the course of 36 hours, and will begin on July 16 at noon PT. But Whole Foods customers will have an even larger time window during which to save. From July 11 to July 17, Prime subscribers will get $10 on Amazon for their Whole Foods loyalty.

“This is Whole Foods Market’s first Prime Day and we’re taking the shopping experience to the next level,” John Mackey, co-founder and chief executive officer at Whole Foods Market, said in a statement. “Between our exclusive deals and special Prime Day offers, you’re not going to want to miss out on these savings.”

In order to receive your $10 credit, you need to scan your Prime Code in your Whole Foods Market or Amazon app upon checkout. While Amazon Prime Rewards Visa cardmembers generally receive five percent back on their purchases, during Prime Day, this percentage will double. Shoppers will be able to take advantage of this inflated rate on a total of up to $400 in purchases between July 14 and July 17.

If you’ve yet to experience the magic of getting Whole Foods delivered to your door via Amazon Prime Now, you’ll be able to save up to $20. Prime members who have not yet tried grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market using the service will receive $10 off their first order (before July 17), and will also get an additional $10 that can be used toward a future order.

“This year Prime members will experience a special flavor of Prime Day in every Whole Foods Market store nationwide,” Cem Sibay, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in a statement. “Prime members will also save big, from earning $10 to spend on Amazon for Prime Day when they spend $10 at Whole Foods Market, to 10 percent back when shopping Whole Foods Market using their Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card.”