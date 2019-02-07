Digital Trends
Is cool the new hot? 'Refrigerdating' is a fridge-based dating service

Patrick Hearn
Have you ever been on a date with someone only to discover their palate is not as refined as yours? We’ve all watched in horror as someone ordered a steak well done, or worse — they use ketchup on a filet mignon. Thanks to the new dating service called Refrigerdating that matches you with people based on the contents of their fridge, these sorts of horrifying experiences might be a thing of the past.

So how does it work? Samsung’s Family Hub refrigerator has interior cameras that let you look into your fridge so you can see what items you’re out of and even which ones are approaching their use-by date. For those among us who never remember to make a grocery list before they go to the store, the fridge is a lifesaver. The exterior of the fridge even has a touchscreen with a variety of different apps that make it a centerpiece of the kitchen.

To get started on Refrigerdating, all you have to do is upload a picture of the inside of your fridge. You’ll be matched with other like-minded people who you can then swipe left or right on. Samsung offers a few tips to help the romantically challenged find love. The most important thing, Samsung says, is to upload a picture of your fridge as it is. The interior photo you upload should represent the normal state of your fridge.

The next bit of advice the company offers is to be open-minded. Sure, that person might have a bottle of really weird seasoning in their fridge, but “it’s the unexpected mixes that make the three-star restaurants.” Finally, Samsung says to offer an icebreaker. Instead of commenting on their food choices, mention why they caught your eye. Maybe your match has a type of Japanese snack food that you fell in love with while traveling through Tokyo.

Let’s be honest: this service isn’t strictly altruistic. Samsung is using it to promote its Family Hub line of smart fridges, and you’ll need to own one in order to participate. Still, as far as marketing campaigns go, using a refrigerator dating app is among the more creative. And who knows — maybe you’ll find love somewhere between the mustard and the ketchup.

