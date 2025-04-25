 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ring Outdoor Cam Plus review: an upgrade in every way

By
Ring Outdoor Cam Plus on a table
Jon Bitner / Digital Trends
Ring Outdoor Cam Plus review: an upgrade in every way
MSRP $100.00
Score Details
DT Recommended Product
“The Ring Outdoor Cam Plus makes big improvements over the standard Outdoor Cam, and it's an excellent choice for discerning shoppers.”
Pros
  • 2K resolution
  • Wide field of view
  • Versatile installation options
  • Multiple power options
Cons
  • Many features locked behind subscription
  • Competitors offer 2K resolution for less

Ring has become a household name over the past several years, with its video doorbells gracing millions of front doors in neighborhoods around the world. But Ring doesn’t just make video doorbells — it’s also responsible for a long list of security cameras. Among these, the new Outdoor Cam Plus might be the most compelling. Offering heaps of upgraded features when compared to the old Outdoor Cam, it’s an excellent choice for anyone looking to improve their home security.

Recommended Videos

There’s a lot to love about the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus, but it’s not without a few faults. For one, you can certainly find cheaper security cameras with the same resolution. You’ll also need to buy into the Ring Home subscription if you want to access its best features. Plans start at $5 per month or $50 per year, though anyone with both a Ring video doorbell and Outdoor Cam Plus will likely want to spring for the Standard Plan and its $10 per month fee. This makes ongoing costs a serious concern for frugal shoppers. But if you’re looking for a premium security camera from a trusted brand, the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus is an easy recommendation.

Related

More than a resolution bump

The Ring Outdoor Cam Plus on a wall
Ring

The standard Ring Outdoor Cam (previously known as the Stick Up Cam) was remarkably popular, thanks to a quick installation process and its versatile set of features. It’s a trend that continues with the Outdoor Cam Plus, as Ring offers the device in a variety of styles to fit the needs of any household. Along with the option to choose black or white colors, you can choose between a battery-powered or plug-in model — there’s even a version equipped with a solar panel for extended battery life.

Whether you want the convenience of a battery unit or the continuous power of a plug-in unit, Ring has you covered. But regardless of which you choose, you’re getting a device with some big improvements. The main attraction is its 2K resolution (bumped from 1080p on the Ring Outdoor Cam). There’s no doubt images from the camera look fantastic, but they’re not quite as dramatic as you’d expect when viewed on a tiny smartphone screen.

Jumping from 1080p to 2K means around 1.78 times more pixels. This helps when zooming in to pinpoint fine details, but larger images only appear marginally better than 1080p. Make no mistake — it’s still an upgrade. And when you consider the Outdoor Cam Plus is only $20 more than the Outdoor Cam, it becomes a bit more impressive. But don’t expect all your images to instantly become twice as vibrant when swapping from the old camera to the new one, as that hasn’t quite been the case during testing.

Aside from an improved resolution, several other upgrades were made to the Outdoor Cam Plus. This includes a wider 160-degree diagonal field of view, a new mount better suited for use on walls and ceilings, and enhanced image quality when recording in low light. The latter works to create impressive, full-color images at night. It’ll need a bit of light from a nearby source (such as a street light), but there’s no denying the images look fantastic in action. Coinciding with this is a new “Ring Vision” system to help reduce glare, enhance clarity, and balance colors.

Durable design, versatile features

The Ring Outdoor Cam Plus in rain.
Ring

There’s a lot of cool new tech in the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus, but Ring didn’t forget about the basics. That includes access to the fantastic Ring mobile app, where you can create Restricted Zones, set up motion alert settings, check in on a live feed, or search through your event history. Support for both 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi 6 networks means connecting to your network is a simple process, and the overall installation process shouldn’t take more than 30 minutes. Depending on whether or not you’re mounting the device, it could be as little as 10 minutes.

The camera is weather resistant for outdoor use and comes with a built-in siren if you need to scare away intruders. There’s also a two-way audio system so you can chat with your visitors. Audio is relatively crisp and easy to parse, whether you’re talking or listening.

Advanced Pre-Roll is supported when plugged in — a cool feature capable of capturing a few extra seconds of footage before each motion event. If you get the plug-in model, be sure to check it out.

What’s arguably most important, however, is Ring’s guaranteed support for the Outdoor Cam Plus. It’s Software Update Guarantee ensures security updates will continue to be pushed to the device for at least four years after it’s discontinued. Bundled with a limited one-year warranty and Ring’s great reputation, you’ve got a camera designed for the long haul. We didn’t run into any issues during our testing — everything from setup to daily use was as smooth as expected. It’s impossible to say how it’ll hold up over time, but if it’s anything like other Ring products we’ve tested (and continue to use to this day), expect to be using the Outdoor Cam Plus for a very long time.

Should you buy the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus?

As great as the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus is, not everyone should rush out and buy one. If you already own the Outdoor Cam, all the upgrades probably aren’t enough to justify its $100 price tag. But if you’re an entirely new shopper or need a second security camera for your home, the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus is a wonderful choice. It’s just $20 more expensive than its older sibling, yet it benefits from a better resolution, better field of view, improved night vision, and a more robust mounting system. If you’re looking to stay within the Ring ecosystem, it’s hard to beat the Outdoor Cam Plus.

Willing to look beyond Ring? Then check out our roundup of the best home security cameras. This provides you with options from Arlo, Google, Wyze, and Eufy. You’ll find models built for indoor and outdoor use, as well as products with 2K resolutions rivaling the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Best home security camera deals: Ring, Arlo, Blink and more on sale
These are the best security camera deals available right now
Prime Day 2022 security camera deals graphic.

If you live somewhere that deals with a bit of crime and want a bit of security, a home security camera can be a good option, even if it's just to keep an eye 0n things. The great thing is that in the past decade or so, security cameras have come a long way, and nowadays, you can get things like wireless security cameras that let you access them remotely from wherever you are through an application. Of course, that does mean that there is a huge selection out there, which is why we've collected some of our favorite security camera deals below, although if you're in the Amazon ecosystem, it might be worth checking out these Ring camera deals.
EufyCam 2C Pro -- $70 $150 53% off

Another budget-friendly option is the EufyCam 2C Pro, which has a surprisingly long battery, up to a full year, an impressive number regardless of which way you cut it. It also has a pretty loud siren to warn you and, even more impressively, offers an anti-theft feature that triggers said loud siren. Unfortunately, it does have a couple of downsides, with the primary one being that faces aren't obvious at night, and that may impact identifying a trespasser. A lot of that has to do with the maximum 2k resolution, which isn't as high as other offerings on this list that go up to 4k. You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount though.

Read more
Best Keurig deals: Get perfect coffee at home every time for $60
The Keurig K-Duo coffee maker sets on a kitchen counter.

Today you can start the day off with both a great cup of coffee and some savings. Coffee maker deals are pretty easy to come by right now, and Keurig, more specifically, is seeing a lot of its coffee makers discounted. Keurig often places models among the best coffee makers, so just about every Keurig deal is worth taking a look at. We’ve rounded up all of the best Keurig deals going on right now, and below you’ll find all of the details. If you’d like to feel out some similar options you can also take a look at the best espresso machine deals and best Nespresso deals taking place today.
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker — $60 $100 40% off

The Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker is a stylish coffee maker that looks good in any kitchen or break room. It suits smaller spaces particularly well, as it’s less than five inches wide. Despite its smaller size, it’s still fully capable. It can brew any cup size between 6-12 ounces, and it’s able to brew coffee, tea, cocoa, and even iced beverages. The Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker has easy cord storage for transport and tidying up your countertop after use, and an energy efficiency feature turns the coffee maker off automatically 90 seconds after your last brew.

Read more
Ring Battery Doorbell vs. Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): What’s new with the latest model?
The Ring Battery Doorbell installed near a front door.

The Ring Battery Doorbell is the successor to the popular Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen). Both offer many of the same features -- and if you’re a current owner of the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen), you’re probably wondering if upgrading to the Ring Battery Doorbell is worthwhile. Here’s a look at the two video doorbells to help you decide which is best for your home.
Design

The new Ring Battery Doorbell and old Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) look very similar. They feature a rectangular chassis with a black upper portion (housing the camera) and a silver lower portion (housing the doorbell button). Around this doorbell button is Ring's iconic glowing blue circle. They both look great, and upgrading to the Ring Battery Doorbell won’t change the appearance of your front door.

Read more