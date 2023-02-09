If you’ve been waiting for Ring doorbell deals before you invest in the security device, here’s your chance — Best Buy is selling the Ring Video Doorbell for just $70, following a $30 discount to its sticker price of $100. You can’t put a price on your family’s safety, but you might as well enjoy savings along the way with this offer. There’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this bargain though, so you should finalize the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

The Ring Video Doorbell is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, so it’s very easy to install as you don’t need professional help in dealing with wiring. Once it’s up and running, the video doorbell’s 1080p HD camera and two-way talk function will let you see, hear, and speak with people at your front door from your smartphone, tablet, or any device running on Amazon’s Alexa through the Ring app. You’ll receive real-time notifications when someone is standing outside your door, such as visitors or delivery people, and there’s also a Quick Replies feature that will let you answer the door using preset responses.

The new model of the Ring Video Doorbell offers significant improvements to its previous generation, according to our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide. Upgrades include motion zones that are easier to customize, better night vision, and noise cancellation on the microphone so that conversations are clearer. If you’re willing to subscribe to the Ring Protect Plan, which starts at $4 per month of $40 per year, you’ll be able to save and share videos and photos that are taken by the Ring Video Doorbell.

Add an extra layer of protection to your home by installing the Ring Video Doorbell, which is currently on sale from Best Buy for just $70 — a small price to pay for your peace of mind. It’s unclear how long the $30 discount on the device’s original price of $100 will be available though, so if you want to get the Ring Video Doorbell for cheaper than usual, you need to hurry and click that Buy Now button immediately.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations