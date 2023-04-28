 Skip to main content
Amazon sale drops the price of this Shark robot vacuum to $150

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum cleans carpet and wood flooring.

If you need help in keeping your floors clean, it might be time to buy a robot vacuum. Striking a nice balance between affordability and performance is the Shark ION AV753 robot vacuum, which is currently even cheaper because of a 35% discount from Amazon. You’ll be getting $80 in savings as it’s down to $150 from its original price of $230, but you need to make the purchase right now as it’s unclear if this offer will still be around tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Shark ION AV753 robot vacuum

The Shark ION AV753 robot vacuum will be able to pick up all the dirt and debris around your home across the different floor types, including carpets, with its powerful suction and tri-brush system that combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll. The robot vacuum can run up to 120 minutes on a single charge, which should be enough time to go through most rooms in your house, if not all of them.

Using the SharkClean app or through compatible voice assistants Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, you can instruct the Shark ION AV753 robot vacuum to start and stop cleaning, and you can also set schedules for its sessions. Like the best robot vacuums, the device can sense ledges and stairs to prevent itself from falling, and it’s also capable of avoiding furniture and walls so that it won’t cause damage. It can also maneuver its way out of tight situations so that it won’t get stuck while it’s doing its job using its bumper sensors, which is among the important features to consider, according to our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum.

While you’ll find a lot of robot vacuum deals if you search online, Amazon’s offer for the Shark ION AV753 robot vacuum is highly recommended because of the value that it provides at its relatively affordable price. Instead of $230, the cleaning device is yours for just $150, for savings of $80. It’s unclear how much time you’ve got left to shop the offer though, so to make sure that you get the Shark ION AV753 robot vacuum for cheaper than usual, complete the transaction as fast as you can.

Contributor

Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with tech ever since. A gamer at heart, Aaron believes that while the tech industry is often dealing with side quests and boss fights, it always remains on track with the mission to save the world.

